Life Time Ignites the Pilates and Reformer Boom as Demand Surges Coast to Coast

Nation's largest provider of traditional Pilates pairs decades of expertise with innovation as its new CTR athletic reformer class becomes the most waitlisted class in company history

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Pilates and reformer-based workouts dominate today's fitness conversation, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) is reaffirming its position as the industry's clear leader, driving the category forward after investing in Pilates for more than 20 years while continuing to innovate with offerings like CTR. Pilates studios and reformer-based classes remain a foundational, high-demand part of the member experience, and in 2026, Pilates studios will be included in each of the company's planned 12–14 new locations.

With more than 175 Life Time locations offering Pilates programming, the brand is the largest provider of both traditional Pilates and private sessions in the U.S. – a distinction earned well before reformer workouts became one of the fastest-growing fitness trends nationwide. As Life Time opens new clubs and expands existing destinations, Pilates studios and reformer-based classes remain a foundational, high-demand part of the member experience.

The nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand continues to see strong growth in Pilates participation across its athletic country clubs as members prioritize intelligent strength training, mobility and long-term health. In 2025, Life Time saw a significant increase in participation in private Pilates sessions year over year, underscoring the accelerating shift toward low-impact, high-results strength training that supports functional movement, mental wellbeing and longevity.

"Pilates and reformers may be having a cultural moment, but at Life Time it's been a cornerstone for decades," said Theresa Barone, Director of Pilates at Life Time. "What's exciting for us to see is how formats like CTR are bringing new people onto the reformer. Many members who start with CTR for strength and athletic performance naturally gravitate toward traditional Pilates as they experience its powerful benefits for mobility, posture and healthy aging."

That long-standing foundation has also enabled Life Time to innovate within the category, including the launch of CTR, its athletic, 45-minute reformer-based strength training class designed to build progressive resistance, power and performance in a high-energy group setting. While distinct from traditional Pilates, CTR uses the reformer to deliver athletic movement and strength development through a more performance-driven format. Since launching, CTR has expanded steadily across Life Time clubs, with waitlists continuing to signal strong demand. Life Time plans to offer CTR at more than 60 locations by year's end.

Life Time's Pilates program maintains a traditional and comprehensive approach, adhering to the execution established by Joseph Pilates while offering a full ecosystem of equipment beyond the Reformer, including Mat, Cadillac/Tower, Chairs, Barrels and more to deliver complete, highly effective private and semi-private programming. Pilates is deeply integrated into Life Time's holistic healthy living ecosystem. Members can pair Pilates with expansive fitness floors, Dynamic Personal Training, dedicated recovery spaces, nutrition coaching, and a robust lineup of large and Signature Group Training classes—creating a comprehensive approach to building strength, improving mobility and enhancing cardiovascular endurance.

To help meet rising interest and introduce more people to Pilates and reformer-based training, Life Time will host an Intro to Pilates weekend at clubs across the country from February 23–26. The experience is designed for those curious about Pilates or looking to learn more in a welcoming, approachable environment. Interested participants are encouraged to contact their local Life Time or visit lifetime.life for additional information.

