Thousands of Runners Complete Sold-Out Life Time 305 Half Marathon & 5K

MIAMI, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, today welcomed a record 4,500 runners to the sold‑out Life Time 305 Half Marathon & 5K presented by Baptist Health. The event continued the momentum from Life Time's Miami Marathon & Half presented by FP Movement in January, further solidifying Miami's status as a global running destination.

Runners representing 37 states and 36 countries immersed themselves in Miami's one-of-a-kind energy — from sunrise views on the 13.1‑mile and 3.1‑mile courses to the Cafecito, local bites and lively music that gave the race its signature 305 flavor. Local Miami Beach runners Caroline Lefrak (1:23:00) and Alexander Beach (1:12:38) finished first in the women's and men's Half Marathon fields, earning hometown victories. Full race results for the 2026 Life Time 305 Half Marathon and 5K are available here.

Life Time's hallmark approach to healthy entertainment was on full display at the Finish Festival, where participants enjoyed live dueling DJs, cold plunges, medal engraving, games and a beer garden. For the first time, this year's event also featured a finisher medal ribbon designed by Miami artist Vic Garcia, plus a limited-edition line of official 305 merch in collaboration with the artist.

"It was a thrill to welcome the largest-ever field to this 16th annual event," said Life Time Chief Running Officer, Frankie Ruiz. "The Life Time 305 Half Marathon & 5K reflects both the local and global enthusiasm for running in Miami, and we're proud to be part of the community that makes this health and wellness destination so iconic. With the rapid growth of our Life Time clubs across Florida, we're creating even more year-round opportunities for people to engage with Life Time and stay connected to the active, vibrant lifestyle this region inspires."

For runners taking on the Baptist Health Pineapple Race Series, the completion of the 305 Half Marathon & 5K checks off two of three races in the challenge. The final race of the series is the Life Time Turkey Trot Miami 5K/10K presented by Baptist Health on Thanksgiving Day, November 26.

An Expanding Footprint in Florida

Life Time continues to strengthen its presence in Florida, with six athletic country club destinations currently operating across the state and three additional locations planned through 2027. These destinations — including forthcoming clubs in Orlando, Sarasota and Jacksonville — serve as hubs for best‑in‑class training, coaching and recovery.

In addition to the 305 Half Marathon & 5K, Life Time's Miami Marathon and Turkey Trot Miami anchor the company's year‑round commitment to Florida's active community, uniting local residents, visiting athletes, and runners from around the world. As part of Life Time's portfolio of nearly 30 iconic athletic events, the 305 exemplifies the brand's dedication to delivering world‑class athletic experiences that extend from its athletic country club destinations to its digital ecosystem. Through professional coaching, group training, and recovery tools, Life Time supports people in pursuing healthy, connected, year‑round healthy lifestyles.

The Life Time 305 Half Marathon and 5K is among nearly 30 premier athletic events owned and produced by Life Time, including the Chicago Half Marathon, UNBOUND Gravel, and the Leadville Race Series. For more information about all Life Time athletic events including event registrations, visit https://my.lifetime.life/athletic-events.html.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its 190 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 43,000 team members.

