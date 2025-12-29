Enjoy A Heartwarming Read With The Children In Your Life

Xulon Press presents a story of friendship for the whole family.

SUMTER, S.C., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Eleanor Todd Riggs invites families to participate in Don & Ellie's Adventures: Where's My Friend Don? ($25.25, paperback, 9798868528040; $9.99, e-book, 9798868528057).

Ellie the caterpillar is searching for her friend, Don, and no one seems interested in helping her find him. Why is everyone in such a hurry?

"Life's sweetest joys are found in the simple things," said Riggs.

Eleanor Todd Riggs is a wife, mother, and grandmother who is grateful for every moment she spends with her family. She also enjoys cooking and being a mom to her animals.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Don & Ellie's Adventures: Where's My Friend Don? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

