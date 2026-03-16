You Might Be The One To Save A Life Threatened By Suicide

Xulon Press presents a rallying cry to the Body of Christ.

SHARPSBURG, Ga., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Kenneth Lou Koon pleads with all believers to learn about suicide prevention in One Reason To Live: A Beacon Of Hope In the Sea Of Suicide ($23.49, paperback, 9798868529740; $7.99, e-book, 9798868529757).

ONE REASON TO LIVE - A Beacon of Hope in the Sea of Suicide

Koon believes that suicide prevention is the responsibility of every believer, not to be delegated to a select few. With that in mind, he is dedicated to training as many as he can to gain skills in suicide prevention. After Koon's own struggle with suicidal thoughts, his son spoke up and addressed the issue, inspiring Koon to eventually found Armed Forces Mission to train individuals to help others who feel that suicide is the answer to hopelessness

"This is my inspiration - there is always one reason to live, even when you feel you have none," said Koon.

Kenneth Lou Koon is a retired US Army Chaplain and Subject Matter Expert in suicide, with more than 2,000 successful interventions completed. He has earned a BBA in Management, a Master of Divinity in Education, and a Doctor of Ministry in Counseling and Clinical Pastoral Education, in addition to multiple specialized training sessions. Koon is the founder of Armed Forces Mission, which now operates as Stop Suicide USA, and is the author of Listen Learn Lead, which has helped to train more than 31,000 individuals through his Intervene Challenge Conferences.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. One Reason To Live: A Beacon Of Hope In the Sea Of Suicide is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press