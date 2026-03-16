If You Are Frustrated With A Teenager, You Might Want To Take A Hard Look At Yourself

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Xulon Press

Mar 16, 2026, 09:00 ET

Xulon Press presents a study into the prodigal son with a focus on believers' approach to their relationship with God.

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Michael Devin Crandall teaches readers to take a fresh look at their attitudes in Look In, Look Out!  The Prodigal Teen Inside All Of Us ($20.49, paperback, 9798868531521; $6.99, e-book, 9798868531538).

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Look In, Look Out! - The Prodigal Teen Inside All of Us
Look In, Look Out! - The Prodigal Teen Inside All of Us

They think that as long as they don't hurt anyone, they can do whatever they want with no consequences. They feel very uncomfortable going against the status quo. They think that the bad things that happen to other people will never happen to them. Do you think these attitudes apply only to teenagers? Crandall asserts that many new believers adopt these same attitudes, and need to enjoy this experience of getting to know God better without the entitlement and overconfidence.

"In my years of working with teenagers, I have noticed that they get a lot of blame for the way they behave. I also noticed that many adult Christians treat God the same way that teens treat their parents," said Crandall.

Michael Devin Crandall is a youth pastor, musician, and worship leader who graduated from Calvary Chapel Bible College.  He used many hard drugs for many years after his parents divorced and his father abandoned him.  After going to jail three times and feeling exhausted by sin, he finally looked to the Lord, who showed him His love in a million little ways over the following weeks and months. Crandall is married and is part of a band called The Convicted, whose album "Cross Examination" is available on Spotify and Apple music.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Look In, Look Out!  The Prodigal Teen Inside All Of Us is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press

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