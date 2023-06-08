Enjoy a Summer of Unlimited Movies with Regal and Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal and Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC unveiled today a special summer sweepstakes where over 6,000 moviegoers will receive a free Regal Unlimited subscription. Starting on Thursday, June 8, and running through Wednesday, July 19, any Regal Crown Club member that purchases M&M'S® or SKITTLES® along with a Popcorn & Drink Combo will automatically be entered to win a 3-month subscription to Regal Unlimited, the only true unlimited subscription program.

"The summer season is officially here, and thanks to our partners at Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC we have the tastiest sweepstakes for any movie lover," said John Curry, SVP Food Service at Regal. "Over 6,000 winners will receive a subscription to Regal Unlimited where they can enjoy their M&M'S® and SKITTLES® while watching all of the blockbuster movies playing at Regal this summer."

"We're excited to partner with our friends at Regal to bring this unique promotional opportunity to Regal Crown Club members," said Jeff Peterson, Senior Customer Manager-Theater/Concession at Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire everyday moments of happiness. Nothing says happiness quite like M&M'S® or SKITTLES® and a chance to win free movies at Regal."

Each week during the summer sweepstakes, over 1,000 Regal Unlimited subscriptions will be given away to members of the Regal Crown Club. Through this free, industry-leading loyalty program, millions of active members accumulate credits at the box office and concession stand to earn rewards including movie merchandise, free popcorn, soft drinks, and tickets. For full details, including sweepstakes rules, please visit REGmovies.com.

With Regal Unlimited, subscribers can see as many movies as they want, whenever and wherever they want. The Regal Unlimited subscription pass is exclusively available on the Regal mobile app with no blackout dates and subscribers can purchase advance tickets as soon as they go on sale. Subscribers also receive a 10% discount on all food including M&M'S® and SKITTLES®, along with non-alcoholic drink purchases. Each subscription includes automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club.

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,136 screens in 450 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of May 31, 2023. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

