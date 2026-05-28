Enjoy Authentic America 250 Celebrations in the Small Towns of Nashville's Big Back Yard

News provided byNashville’s Big Back Yard
May 28, 2026, 08:34 ET
Live Music, Farm Stands, Fire Works, and More Summer Festivals
LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There's nothing more American than an Independence Day celebration in a Southern small town. The nation's 250th is worth an authentic adventure in the charming towns and rural communities of Nashville's Big Back Yard.
The iconic Fox & Locke in Leiper's Fork kicks off America 250 early with a performance by JT Hodges 8 p.m. July 3. The FBR, named for iconic American singer/songwriter Leonard Cohen, will perform at 8 p.m., July 4. https://www.foxandlocke.com/shows Book your stay at Fork & Field cottages in Leiper's Fork. https://forkandfield.com While in the village, take note of the 1800 flags adorning the fences at Semler Cattle Co., a loving tribute to America.
Centerville's Independence 250 is happening from 2 – 10 p.m., July 3 at River Park. Enjoy live music, the kids' area, farmer's market and witness an official flag-raising ceremony. The evening will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display. https://www.hickmancountychamber.org/events
The historic Commodore Hotel in Linden, TN hosts an intimate dinner and music event at 5 p.m., July 3. Stay over for July 4. The neighboring town of Lobelville hosts Freedom Fest featuring Alex Key, 6-9:30 p.m., July 4, followed by fireworks. https://www.commodorehotellinden.com https://www.facebook.com/CityOfLobelville
The 8th annual Rock the Lot takes place at 6 p.m. on July 4 in Hohenwald, TN. Don't miss the live music, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and fantastic fireworks. The Wildflowers, a Tom Petty Tribute Band, will perform. https://www.facebook.com/rockthelothohenwald/
The 43rd Annual Spirit of Freedom Celebration is happening from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., July 4 in McFarland Park in Florence, AL. The free event includes live music, food trucks, fireworks and a day of entertainment on the banks of the beautiful Tennessee River. https://www.visitflorenceal.com/events/
Amber Falls Winery in Hampshire, TN hosts Music on the Ridge with live music by Grasskickers from 3 – 7 p.m., July 4. Sabrett NY Dogs food truck will be serving up the all-American hotdog. https://www.amberfallswinery.com/events
For a truly American experience, support our local farmers by participating in a movement rooted in local food. Visit a farm stand in Nashville's Big Back Yard for your homegrown vegetables. https://americanfarmstandassociation.com
Summer music festivals are as American as apple pie. Come and celebrate music in the Big Back Yard.
Don't miss the W.C. Handy Music Festival July 19-25 in Florence, AL. Most events are free, though some concerts charge admission.
SkyDog: The Shoals Experience takes place Aug. 28-30. The festival features Jackson Dean, Lamont Landers and Maggie Rose, among others. VIP accommodations provided by Renaissance Shoals. https://skydogshoals.com While there, visit "CAUTION! Stones Ahead," the largest public exhibition of The Rolling Stones memorabilia in the world. https://cautionstonesahead.com
Home to Jason Isbell's ShoalsFest, Oct.3-4, Florence AL is a must visit for all music lovers from around the world. http://www.shoalsfest.net Enjoy a visit to FAME and Muscle Shoals Sound Studios in the "Hit Recording Capitol of The World." https://famestudios.com https://muscleshoalssoundstudio.org
SOURCE Nashville’s Big Back Yard
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