Enjoy Authentic America 250 Celebrations in the Small Towns of Nashville's Big Back Yard

Live Music, Farm Stands, Fire Works, and More Summer Festivals

LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There's nothing more American than an Independence Day celebration in a Southern small town. The nation's 250th is worth an authentic adventure in the charming towns and rural communities of Nashville's Big Back Yard.

Celebrate America 250 in the small towns of Nashville's Big Back yard.

The iconic Fox & Locke in Leiper's Fork kicks off America 250 early with a performance by JT Hodges 8 p.m. July 3. The FBR, named for iconic American singer/songwriter Leonard Cohen, will perform at 8 p.m., July 4. https://www.foxandlocke.com/shows Book your stay at Fork & Field cottages in Leiper's Fork. https://forkandfield.com While in the village, take note of the 1800 flags adorning the fences at Semler Cattle Co., a loving tribute to America.

Centerville's Independence 250 is happening from 2 – 10 p.m., July 3 at River Park. Enjoy live music, the kids' area, farmer's market and witness an official flag-raising ceremony. The evening will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display. https://www.hickmancountychamber.org/events

The historic Commodore Hotel in Linden, TN hosts an intimate dinner and music event at 5 p.m., July 3. Stay over for July 4. The neighboring town of Lobelville hosts Freedom Fest featuring Alex Key, 6-9:30 p.m., July 4, followed by fireworks. https://www.commodorehotellinden.com https://www.facebook.com/CityOfLobelville

The 8th annual Rock the Lot takes place at 6 p.m. on July 4 in Hohenwald, TN. Don't miss the live music, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and fantastic fireworks. The Wildflowers, a Tom Petty Tribute Band, will perform. https://www.facebook.com/rockthelothohenwald/

The 43rd Annual Spirit of Freedom Celebration is happening from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., July 4 in McFarland Park in Florence, AL. The free event includes live music, food trucks, fireworks and a day of entertainment on the banks of the beautiful Tennessee River. https://www.visitflorenceal.com/events/

Amber Falls Winery in Hampshire, TN hosts Music on the Ridge with live music by Grasskickers from 3 – 7 p.m., July 4. Sabrett NY Dogs food truck will be serving up the all-American hotdog. https://www.amberfallswinery.com/events

For a truly American experience, support our local farmers by participating in a movement rooted in local food. Visit a farm stand in Nashville's Big Back Yard for your homegrown vegetables. https://americanfarmstandassociation.com

Summer music festivals are as American as apple pie. Come and celebrate music in the Big Back Yard.

Don't miss the W.C. Handy Music Festival July 19-25 in Florence, AL. Most events are free, though some concerts charge admission.

SkyDog: The Shoals Experience takes place Aug. 28-30. The festival features Jackson Dean, Lamont Landers and Maggie Rose, among others. VIP accommodations provided by Renaissance Shoals. https://skydogshoals.com While there, visit "CAUTION! Stones Ahead," the largest public exhibition of The Rolling Stones memorabilia in the world. https://cautionstonesahead.com

Home to Jason Isbell's ShoalsFest, Oct.3-4, Florence AL is a must visit for all music lovers from around the world. http://www.shoalsfest.net Enjoy a visit to FAME and Muscle Shoals Sound Studios in the "Hit Recording Capitol of The World." https://famestudios.com https://muscleshoalssoundstudio.org

SOURCE Nashville’s Big Back Yard