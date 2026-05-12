Enjoy Breathtaking Adventures and Dreamy Accommodations in Nashville's Big Back Yard

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Nashville’s Big Back Yard

May 12, 2026, 08:24 ET

LEIPER'S FORK, Tenn., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The true essence of Nashville's Big Back Yard is the region's charming small towns with breathtaking adventures, live music and dreamy accommodations.

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Plan your stay in a beautiful Fork and Field Cottage in the historic village of Leiper's Fork, Tennessee.
Plan your stay in a beautiful Fork and Field Cottage in the historic village of Leiper's Fork, Tennessee.

In Leiper's Fork, a quick drive from Music City, check-in to your home away from home at Fork & Field Cottages. Each remarkably appointed historic home is a brief walk from boutique shops, art galleries, restaurants and live music venues in this idyllic village. Create your own mini-art crawl with visits to David Arms https://davidarms.com, the Copper Fox https://www.thecopperfoxgallery.com and Leiper's Creek Gallery https://leiperscreekgallery.com.

Spend time at Patina Home & Garden, a highly curated retail shop featuring farm to table items, antique furniture and fixtures, and specialty home goods. Check the website for upcoming events. https://www.patinahomeandgarden.com Enjoy dinner and world-class music at Fox & Locke, the community gathering spot. https://www.foxandlocke.com.

Travel two hours south for a visit to the other music city, Muscle Shoals. The GunRunner in Florence, AL was named the No. 1 boutique hotel in the country recently. The accommodations and intimate bar setting are fit for a king or queen. https://gunrunnerhotel.com Don't miss tours at FAME and Muscle Shoals Sound Recording Studios in the "Hit Recording Capitol of The World." https://famestudios.com
https://muscleshoalssoundstudio.org 

It's a tough choice between GunRunner and Renaissance Shoals Resort and Spa, so come often and enjoy both. https://www.visitflorenceal.com/directory/marriott-shoals-hotel-spa/.

Renaissance is the premier hotel of this summer's blockbuster festival SkyDog: The Shoals Experience - Aug. 28-30, providing VIP accommodations and amenities, along with easy access to all festival events. https://skydogshoals.com Don't miss 360 Grille, one of Alabama's premier dining experiences, rotating on the roof top of Renaissance. https://www.360grille.net. The hotel boasts "CAUTION! Stones Ahead," the largest public exhibition of The Rolling Stones memorabilia in the world. 

Home to Jason Isbell's ShoalsFest, Oct.3-4, Florence AL is a must visit for all music lovers from around the world. http://www.shoalsfest.net Plan to enjoy a round of golf at Robert Trent Jones Golf in the Shoals, in between music adventures. https://www.rtjgolf.com/theshoals/.

In the charming town of Linden, Tenn., find the historic Commodore Hotel. https://www.commodorehotellinden.com
Just steps away from your hotel, embark on a guided, nighttime kayaking adventure on the scenic Buffalo River. Linden can be your hub for hiking Ladies Bluff and a bicycle ride along the iconic Natchez Trace Parkway.

Nearby Hohenwald boasts The High Forest Guesthouse, a relaxing choice for your getaway to this charming small town. The 1920's home retains historic appeal and features modern elegance and amenities. https://www.highforestfarms.com While in Hohenwald, don't miss The Elephant Sanctuary Discovery Center. https://www.elephants.com/discovery-center 

Tucked away in Lawrenceburg, Tenn. is the David Crockett State Park, with hikes to Crockett Falls, birding, camping, fishing, canoeing and kayaking. https://tnstateparks.com/parks/david-crockett. The beautifully renovated Woodland Parkview Motel is just right for this woodsy immersion. https://www.woodlandparkviewmotel.com/
Plan ahead for a horse and buggy ride in Amish Country, a true adventure back in time. https://visitlawrenceburg.com

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