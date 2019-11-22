Enjoy Free Delivery from Subway® Restaurants Thanksgiving Week and Free Yourself for What's Most Important

MILFORD, Conn., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are here, and this year Subway® guests can enjoy a week of free delivery so they can spend their precious time giving thanks to friends and loved ones. For 70% of Americans, spending time with family is the most cherished part of Thanksgiving, according to a Statista study. Therefore from Nov. 24 through Nov. 30, Subway is offering $0 delivery fees* on all orders through its third-party ordering partners, Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, Grubhub and Seamless.

When guests place an order through one of Subway's ordering partners, they can enjoy free delivery*. Sub lovers can use code GETSUBWAY19 to get their favorites delivered right to their door with no delivery fee*. Whether you're craving your go-to Turkey Breast Footlong, or want to try something new, like one of the three limited-time-only Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread sandwiches, Subway has something for everyone this holiday season, from your foodie aunt to your discerning cousin.

"The Subway brand is rooted in communities across the country by a group of dedicated families and small-business owners who recognize the importance of quality family time, especially during the Holidays," said Michael Lang, Subway's Senior Director of Global Convenience. "Every day, Subway offers flexibility and convenience to its guests with millions of delicious menu combinations. And to kick off the holiday season, we want to help our guests avoid the need for extra cooking, cleaning and driving around so they can be in the moment with friends and family."

As the largest delivery network in the U.S., with delivery available to 76% of Americans from nearly 14,000 restaurants, Subway makes it easier than ever to enjoy a week of free delivery.

To learn more about how you can enjoy your favorite sandwich and take advantage of the free delivery week, visit Subway.com/Delivers .

*$0 Delivery Fee 11/24-11/30. Service & other fees/limitations apply. Select areas. See Subway.com/delivers for details.

