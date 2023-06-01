"Enjoy the Wonder of Mountains, Share the Beautiful of Life, Revitalize the Tourism Industry" - the Theme Events of International Mountain Tourism Day 2023 Opens in Laos

LONDON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 29th, the International Mountain Tourism Day 2023 began in Vientiane, Laos, with the theme "Enjoy the Wonder of Mountains, Share the Beauty of Life, and Revitalize the Tourism Industry." Organized by the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism of Lao PDR, International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA), Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), Global Tourism Economy Forum (GTEF), and supported by UNWTO, World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), ASEAN-China Centre, CNIE, Guizhou Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and Foreign Affairs Office of Guizhou Province, the event brought together over 250 participants to discuss mountain tourism supply, market development, and solutions for new consumer demands.

Notable guests included Ounethouang Khaophanh, Vice Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of Lao PDR; Fu Yingchun, Vice Chairman and Executive Secretary-General of IMTA; Phouvong Vongkhamsao, Deputy Mayor of Vientiane, Laos; Zhang Xilong, Former Inspector at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China; Xu Peng, Vice Chairman of the World Tourism Alliance (WTA); Phengchanh Phengmuang, Director-General of Planning and International Cooperation Department, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism of Lao PDR; Emma Chen, Global Vice President of the Internationale Organisation Für Volkskunst (IOV); Darany Phommavongsa, Director-General of the Tourism Business Management Department, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism of Lao PDR; Franka Gulin, European Travel Commission China Chapter Chairwoman; Inthy Deuansavanh, Member of the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Goto Satoshi, Vice President of the Asian Union of Speleology. Opening addresses were delivered by Ounethouang Khaophanh and Fu Yingchun, and video addresses were given by Peter Semone (Chairman of PATA), Pansy Ho (Vice Chairman of GTEF and IMTA), Zhu Shanzhong (Tourism Ambassador of UNWTO), Dou Enyong (Vice President of CNIE), and Shi Zhongjun (Secretary-General of ASEAN-China Center), representing other organizers and international organizations.

Francesco Frangialli (former UNWTO Secretary-General), Emma Chen, Franka Gulin, Jin Zhun (Secretary-General of CASS), and Song Liguo (representative of Trip.com Group ) gave a keynote speech. Wu Mai, Deputy Secretary-General of IMTA, releaseed the Revitalizing tourism and creating a bright future together----Vientiane Consensus for International Mountain Tourism Day 2023.

The events also included activities such as launching ceremony, theme forum, Asian Mountain Tourism Promotion Conference, IMTA "World-famous Mountains Recommendation" and exchanges meetings.

"Das Wunder der Berge genießen, die Schönheit des Lebens teilen, die Tourismusindustrie wiederbeleben" - die Themenveranstaltungen des Internationalen Tag des Bergtourismus 2023 werden in Laos eröffnet

"Desfrute da Maravilha das Montanhas, Compartilhe a Beleza da Vida e Revitalize o Setor do Turismo" - os eventos temáticos do Dia Internacional do Turismo de Montanha de 2023 são inaugurados no Laos

