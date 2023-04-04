Enjoy Views for Miles at Expansive®'s Second Austin Outpost, with 48,000 Square Feet of Office Workspace and 2 Event Venues in Central Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expansive® has raised the bar again with the opening of its second Austin location, Expansive Austin Highland at 305 East Huntland Drive. The five-floor property has undergone a multi-million dollar transformation to deliver state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, a new outdoor amenity space, and on-demand training and meeting rooms. The building also features what may well be the largest skylight in Austin and a new exterior balcony off the shared penthouse community lounge. The property is open and actively leasing SmartSuites®, Club Suites, Private Offices, Coworking, and On-Demand Workspace. Come experience the stunning views and state-of-the-art office space for yourself at the grand re-opening event on Thursday May 4, or by scheduling a tour at www.expansive.com.

Expansive® Austin Highland brings fully renovated collaborative workspace, market-leading SmartSuite® office suites, and a stunning top-floor amenity and event space to central Austin.

The building sits on two quiet acres shaded by mature oaks and has ample onsite parking. Its easy access to I-35, SH-183 and SH-290, makes it a convenient destination for the greater Austin workforce. In addition to its workspace options, Austin Highland will also offer a classic Austin-style biergarten under towering trees and the fifth floor indoor/outdoor lounge as event venues.

"Austin has been a hugely successful market for us since we opened our first property here in 2019," noted Expansive's CEO and Founder, Bill Bennett. "We couldn't be happier to bring Austin's business community additional agile workspace solutions that allow them to scale up or down with ease when needed. It's a great time to help our employers provide productive, modern work environments that serve as a catalyst for attracting and retaining top talent in this rapidly changing market." Expansive Austin Highland is the company's 6th location in Texas. It joins three in Houston, 1 in Dallas, and Expansive North Austin at 14205 West Mopac.

About Expansive

As owner, developer, and operator of the third largest nationwide flexspace portfolio, Expansive builds vibrant workspaces where people and companies thrive. With 4.0 million square feet under management, Expansive offers flexibility and stability at market-leading prices to maximize organizations' return on their workspace investment. Explore our office suites, private offices, training rooms, on-demand workspace, coworking, event venues, and more at expansive.com.

