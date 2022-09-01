Enjoywood CEL-E10 Laser Engraver Released on Banggood: The Best Tool to Enjoy Fun of Creation

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banggood, a global leading online shop, will soon kick off its co-branded cooperation with Enjoywood, a professional brand in the innovative production tools, to launch the 10W laser engraving and cutting machine CEL-E10 on September 5, 2022. The latest Enjoywood CEL-E10 is more than an innovative laser engraver for craftsmen to create personalized artworks, it allows more people to effortlessly enjoy the fun of creation, which aligns with Banggood's mission of becoming the online platform for hobbyists and anyone with a creative bent.

Enjoywood CEL-E10, a powerful laser engraving and cutting machine for creation

Meet Enjoywood's CEL-E10, the new star in laser engraving and cutting

The Enjoywood CEL-E10 is favored by the market with its core advantages in powerful performance, high accuracy and user-friendly operation.

Empowered by the innovative Upgraded Dual Compression Spot Coupling Technology, the CEL-E10's 10W laser output enables the cutting of 10mm wood / 5mm acrylic on one pass, and improves 300% of the engraving speed up to 11,000mm/min, which vastly enhancing working efficiency.

In addition, the Enjoywood CEL-E10 deploys a revolutionary 0.06mm ultra fine compressed laser spot, which improves the engraving accuracy to 0.01mm as well as the repeated positioning accuracy and the laser energy, resulting in a more precise and efficient engraving and cutting in creation.

For higher practicality and convenience, CEL-E10 can engrave and cut hundreds of materials (metal, wood, bamboo, ceramics, paper, plastic, acrylic, leather & more). Compatible with LaserGRBL, LightBurn and Win XP/7/8/10 systems, CEL-E10 supports mobile APP and offline engraving. Its line-up of powerful features and applicable size make it an ideal choice for both hobbyists and professionals who create customized products for business.

The 10W Laser Engraver CEL-E10 is now available on Banggood. Enjoywood will launch more new products in October, please stay tuned.

About Enjoywood

Enjoywood is a leading brand in the innovative production tools. Dedicated to provide high-quality products and better service to assist people in enjoying more fun in creation, Enjoywood has recently landed a global site and set up overseas warehouses in Europe, United States and Asia. Learn more about Enjoywood at https://enjoywoodtool.com/ .

About Banggood

Banggood is a global leading online shop, offering millions of products that are well-selected. From consumer electronics, tools, home, toys, sports, to clothing, everything could be delivered to one's front door with several clicks. For more information, please visit https://www.banggood.com/.

