Enlighted Earns Frost & Sullivan New Product Innovation Award for Its Building IoT Technology

Enlighted has set itself apart from its peers by transforming lighting systems into building IoT solutions. Lights are ideal carriers for IoT sensors, providing position, power and density for granular data capture. Its sensors intelligently controls the lights, and collects multiple data streams 65 times per second. Each sensor communicates wirelessly to a network, and data is stored and analyzed in the cloud. Making each light individually intelligent produces energy savings that can pay for the installation of the sensory system – eliminating capital requirements for retrofits and improving ROI for new construction.

"Enlighted had to build enough network bandwidth into their system to handle the high volume of data they send to the cloud or keep on premises," said Michael Valenti, senior research consultant. "For example, Enlighted's IoT applications can show in real-time the location of assets directly on a user's smartphone. This is made possible by a combination of local edge processing in each sensor unit, a well-engineered high bandwidth secure wireless network, and machine learning with massive compute capabilities in the cloud."

"We are honored to receive such a significant designation from Frost & Sullivan," said Stefan Schwab, chief executive officer at Enlighted. "We continuously innovate our IoT offerings to deliver an even greater return on investment. For example, we have recently introduced new 'Human Centric Lighting' capabilities that can deliver a workspace that inspires greater productivity, a classroom that sparks attentive learning, or a healthcare environment that promotes well-being — all through better lighting. We've also made it easier to install wireless lighting control into new construction with the ability to easily upgrade to full IoT capabilities later when the occupants move into the building."

The solutions' demonstrated value and short return on investment have attracted business globally, with Enlighted sensors covering more than 210 million square feet of building including from prominent companies such as AT&T, LinkedIn, National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom, and Schiever in France.

"Enlighted's technology solutions provide superior price/performance value today and into the future," noted Valenti. "Acknowledging that even the most sophisticated smart lighting system of today will become outmoded, Enlighted has designed its sensing units to be future-proof. Its fifth-generation sensing units can have their software apps upgraded wirelessly, similar to smartphone updates. The devices' hardware is designed to be modular and easy-to-replace. Its advanced solutions and commitment to energy savings have positioned it for sustained growth in the smart building and lighting markets."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry. The North American New Product Innovation Award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

About Enlighted

Enlighted provides the world's most advanced Building IoT Platform for leading commercial and healthcare organizations around the globe. More than 210 million square feet of building space use Enlighted technology to enable buildings and their occupants to be more productive, comfortable, and use resources efficiently. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Enlighted was acquired in 2018 and is a part of Siemens Smart Infrastructure. For more information visit www.enlightedinc.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

