Enlyte and Former Genex Leaders Reach Agreement to Create New IME Business

SAN DIEGO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlyte and its Board of Directors have made the strategic decision to transfer its Independent Medical Examination (IME) business and more than 350 employees from Enlyte to the creation of a new, stand-alone IME company, Emperion, Inc. Emperion will be owned by Stone Point Capital, Enlyte's current shareholder, through its Trident Funds and a management team led by former Genex executives.

The creation of Emperion will bring expanded development opportunities for IME, Peer Review (PR), Independent Review Organization (IRO), and Qualified Medical Examination (QME) services. Emperion will increase focus and investments in its capabilities, technology and provider network, while also considering select acquisition opportunities. Enlyte and Emperion leaders are working together to ensure a smooth transition for current IME clients, who can expect all business standards and contract and service agreement terms and conditions to be maintained under Emperion following the transaction. Enlyte will continue to provide its market-leading continuum of technology, medical cost containment, and disability management services and be led by its current management team.

Emperion boasts a network of more than 25,000 providers nationally across a broad range of medical specialties. The company operates from eight regional service centers, more than thirty-five clinic-based settings, and serves the Workers' Compensation, Automobile, Disability, and Health markets.

"Our industry has an increasing need for clear, objective, and independent examinations and reviews. Assisting clients and providers in making critical medical and disability decisions allows insurers, Third Party Administrators, and employers to achieve successful claim outcomes," says Randy McKinney, Emperion Senior Vice-President of Operations. "We look forward to expanding client relationships and building additional business opportunities."

The agreement between Enlyte and Emperion was signed last week, and the transaction is expected to close in the next 60 to 90 days.

About Enlyte

Enlyte (www.enlyte.com) is a family of businesses that include Mitchell, Genex and Coventry, leaders in cost-containment technology, provider and specialty networks, case management services, pharmacy benefit and disability management. The Enlyte businesses align their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions in a combined organization of nearly 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

About Emperion

Emperion is a national provider of outsourced clinical review services including Independent Medical Examination (IME), Peer Review (PR), and Independent Review Organization (IRO) solutions. The company manages a national network of approximately 25,000 providers across a broad range of medical specialties. These capabilities promote patient recovery, return to employment, and successful claim outcomes across Workers' Compensation, Automobile, Disability, and Health benefit systems.

SOURCE Enlyte