Enlyte and Mitchell Honored as American Business Awards® Winners

Recognition marks consecutive years of Stevie Award-winning excellence

SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlyte and Mitchell, an Enlyte company, have been recognized by the American Business Association with two prestigious Stevie® awards for excellence. This recognition underscores the organizations' commitment to leveraging their comprehensive data and market expertise to serve the needs of the property and casualty industry.

Enlyte is the parent brand of Mitchell | Genex | Coventry, a leader in cost-containment technology, independent medical exams (IME), provider and specialty networks, case management services, pharmacy benefit and disability management. (PRNewsfoto/Enlyte,Mitchell International)

Enlyte won a Silver Stevie Award for Achievement in Thought Leadership and Mitchell won a Silver Stevie Award for Best eBook in the Publications category as part of the 22nd Annual American Business Awards (ABAs). The ABAs are the country's premier business awards program.

Organizations operating in the US are eligible to submit nominations for the ABAs. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners during a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, New York, June 11. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, judged by more than 300 professionals worldwide.

Enlyte's winning entry for Achievement in Thought Leadership focused on establishing the company as an authoritative and influential industry steward. Enlyte achieved this through interviews, articles and publications, such as the Enlytened Trends Report, since uniting Mitchell, Genex, and Coventry under Enlyte in 2021. As one judge explained, "Enlyte's thoughtful execution of a thought leadership strategy has significantly advanced its market position, earning the company an esteemed place in industry conversations. Their comprehensive approach reflected in an extensive suite of thought leadership content and innovative strategies, has enhanced customer engagement and built a strong brand reputation within just two years of its new brand launch."

Mitchell's Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights report, which also won gold from the Muse Creative Awards, earned a Silver Stevie for Best eBook. Noted one judge, the report "stands out as an exemplary publication that effectively addresses a pressing industry challenge: the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) and their impact on collision repair and insurance underwriting." It combines Mitchell's comprehensive data with in-depth analysis to deliver a quarterly snapshot of the latest trends in EV collision claims frequency, severity and costs.

"While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York."

"We are delighted to have won two Stevie Awards for the second year in a row," said Alex Sun, Enlyte CEO. "Enlyte addresses the needs of many audiences in workers' comp, auto casualty and auto physical damage, offering unmatched data and insights to industry constituents. We are proud to help our customers make informed business decisions and honored to be recognized for our hard work and achievements by the American Business Awards."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Enlyte

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Enlyte is the parent company of Mitchell, Genex and Coventry, leaders in cost-containment technology, independent medical exams (IME), provider and specialty networks, case management services, pharmacy benefit and disability management. The Enlyte businesses align their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions in a combined organization of nearly 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

About Mitchell

An Enlyte company, Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers' compensation markets. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell enables its customers and clients to succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

SOURCE Enlyte