Enlyte Announces Customer and Market Operations Leadership Transition

P&C veteran Keith Higdon assumes Enlyte CMO president position as Nina Smith transitions to vice chairman role, maintaining leadership continuity

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlyte, a P&C industry leader, has announced Keith Higdon, an accomplished industry leader with three decades of P&C experience, has assumed the role of Customer and Market Operations (CMO) president.

Higdon replaces Nina Smith who has decided to step down from her daily operational duties to serve as the company's first-ever vice chairman.

Higdon comes to Enlyte with 30 years of P&C industry experience, including leadership roles such as CEO of Mission Underwriters LLC, president of ESIS Inc., as well as senior analytics and operational roles at Chubb and Sedgwick. His background spans claims solutions, underwriting operations, analytics, customer partnerships and market strategy, making him uniquely positioned to lead the Enlyte CMO into its next phase. Higdon has worked closely with Enlyte leadership for the past year, helping evaluate new markets, refine omnichannel strategies, and optimize customer experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome Keith to the Enlyte family," said Alex Sun, Enlyte president & CEO. "He brings a deep understanding of the industry, a strong customer mindset, and the strategic perspective needed as Enlyte continues to evolve. Keith has already demonstrated tremendous value, and I look forward to the continued growth of our CMO organization under his leadership."

"I am honored to join such a talented and dedicated team," Higdon said. "Nina and the CMO organization have built a remarkable foundation with a proven track record. Coupled with the energy, expertise, and commitment across Enlyte, I look forward to what we will accomplish in the next chapter."

For 17 years, Smith has served in executive leadership positions at Enlyte, including the last four as CMO president. Her transition marks the next chapter in a distinguished career defined by vision, consistency, and transformation. As vice chairman, she will remain deeply engaged with Enlyte, focusing on senior client relationships, advising the executive team and championing mentorship across the organization and industry.

"For nearly two decades, Nina has been an extraordinary leader and a valued friend," said Alex Sun, Enlyte president & CEO. "Her leadership has been foundational, strengthening our market engagement, unifying teams under Enlyte, and building a resilient customer and market organization that will continue to thrive. I'm delighted she will continue on as a valued member of the team."

"The work we accomplished together has been one of the true honors of my career," Smith said. "The foundation we've built is strong, and I'm confident the CMO will continue to thrive under Keith's leadership. I look forward to supporting the company, our teams, and our customers as vice chairman."

About Enlyte

Enlyte (www.enlyte.com) is a P&C industry leader providing claims technology innovations and connectivity solutions, specialty networks, case management, pharmacy benefit and disability management services. Serving over 2,000 entities, including a majority of Fortune 500 employers, Enlyte leverages its portfolio of solutions to simplify processes and improve outcomes for auto, workers' compensation and disability claims.

SOURCE Enlyte