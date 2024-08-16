Enlyte Celebrates National Adjuster Day by Launching Streamlined DecisionPoint Interface

Revised system is designed to empower adjuster decision-making and increase productivity

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adjusters are often referred to as the backbone of the property and casualty industry. To celebrate these important individuals on the eve of National Adjuster Day, Aug. 17, Enlyte is launching a new interface for its DecisionPoint solution aimed at making first-party claims adjusters' jobs easier.

The new DecisionPoint user interface is designed to streamline the bill review and approval process, providing smart guidance to help adjusters make the right decisions at the right time. The modernized interface offers adjusters a 360-degree view of each claim, providing them with real-time access to the information they need, whether it's line-level bill information or visibility into where a bill sits in the claims management and cost-containment process.

The latest DecisionPoint user interface is part of Enlyte's initiative to help the auto casualty industry address issues tied to the changing adjuster workforce. As more experienced claims professionals retire and new adjusters take their place, improved technologies are helping to bridge the knowledge gap and cater to a workforce more accustomed to using data-driven technology to produce better outcomes.

"Adjusters are making important decisions that impact the lives of others from the time of an accident to claim resolution," said Steve Laudermilch, executive vice president and general manager of casualty solutions. "These are the unsung heroes of our industry, helping policyholders in their time of need. Their jobs are often stressful, and that's why Enlyte is committed to developing tools designed to simplify and automate processes, allowing them to focus on critical decisions that improve the claim outcome. Announcing the release of the new DecisionPoint interface in conjunction with National Adjuster Day is our way of thanking hard-working claim professionals and supporting the valuable work they do each day."

To help further boost efficiency and reduce product training time for adjusters, Enlyte provides support for DecisionPoint users to accelerate implementation of the new interface. Check out this video to see DecisionPoint in action, and click here to request more information.

About Enlyte

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Enlyte (www.enlyte.com) is the parent company of Mitchell, Genex and Coventry, leaders in cost-containment technology, provider and specialty networks, case management services, pharmacy benefit and disability management. The Enlyte businesses align their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions in a combined organization of nearly 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

SOURCE Enlyte