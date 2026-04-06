Enlyte Completes Acquisition of PartsTrader

Investment strengthens PartsTrader's open procurement platform across the collision repair ecosystem

SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlyte, a leader in technology, networks and services for the property and casualty industry, announced today it has completed its acquisition of PartsTrader, a leading parts procurement marketplace for auto insurers and collision repairers.

The acquisition unites two complementary businesses within Enlyte's Auto Physical Damage portfolio. PartsTrader will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Enlyte and continue to operate as an independent entity alongside Mitchell's Auto Physical Damage division. Both organizations will maintain their distinct identities while benefiting from the collective strength of the Enlyte portfolio.

"Today Enlyte takes a major step in our ongoing commitment to provide the auto physical damage claims and collision repair industries with comprehensive, innovative solutions designed to improve outcomes," said Alex Sun, CEO of Enlyte. "This acquisition represents a strategic investment, unlocking long-term value for our customers by helping them enhance efficiency, expand workflow enablement and enjoy customer-controlled data usage across ecosystems."

Based in Chicago and Wellington, New Zealand, PartsTrader provides an efficient, market-driven parts procurement platform allowing collision repair facilities, parts suppliers and insurance carriers to make more accurate decisions regarding part-type, price and availability. Under Enlyte, it will continue to maintain full connectivity with all information providers, estimating systems, suppliers and partners while also collaborating with Mitchell to deliver even greater customer impact. Mark Lindner will lead the PartsTrader team as Executive Vice President and General Manager, reporting to Sun. Steve Messenger will retire as PartsTrader CEO.

"PartsTrader has been long committed to providing measurable outcomes for repairers, insurers and suppliers," said Lindner. "We look forward to working with Enlyte in shaping the future of collision repair together."

Raymond James & Associates and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisors to Enlyte, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Quigg Partners served as legal counsel.

The financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

About Enlyte

Enlyte is a P&C industry leader providing claims technology innovations and connectivity solutions, specialty networks, case management, pharmacy benefit and disability management services. Serving over 2,000 entities, including a majority of Fortune 500 employers, Enlyte leverages its portfolio of solutions to simplify processes and improve outcomes for auto, workers' compensation and disability claims.

About Mitchell

Mitchell International, Inc. is a leader in the development of innovative auto physical damage technology solutions. Combining decades of experience with an open platform, proprietary data and intelligent, cloud-first applications, we help insurance carriers, collision repairers and vehicle manufacturers protect dreams and restore lives. Each day, more than 20,000 organizations rely on Mitchell to support the efficient management of claims and safe return of consumers to the road. For more information, follow Mitchell on Facebook or LinkedIn.

About PartsTrader

As the world's leading parts procurement marketplace, PartsTrader brings together repair shops, parts suppliers, and insurance carriers on one efficient, market-driven platform. PartsTrader helps repair shops make more accurate decisions regarding part-type, price, and availability. Suppliers can quickly grow their market presence and instantly reach thousands of new shops while improving the way they serve their current customers. Insurance carriers gain transparency into the parts procurement process and access to valuable market data, allowing them to increase accuracy and efficiency on every claim. PartsTrader, LLC, based in Chicago, is privately held.

SOURCE Enlyte