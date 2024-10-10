Enlyte Launches Apricus Physical Medicine, Offering End-to-End Specialty Service Solution for Industry

New program introduces comprehensive rehabilitative services with integrated clinical oversight and continuous care coordination

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers' compensation professionals who rely on Enlyte's integrated programs to help injured employees return to work have a new option for physical medicine services. Today the company is announcing the launch of Apricus Physical Medicine, a network for rehabilitation services including physical and occupational therapy.

As the specialty network brand of Enlyte, Apricus' new program provides injured employees and payers access to a complete physical medicine solution which utilizes a multidisciplinary specialty network. It's integrated with bill review and data analytics programs to establish a full view of medical spend trends and additional vertical integration capabilities across utilization review (UR) and case management.

Apricus Physical Medicine is powered by a vast network of licensed rehabilitation therapists from approximately 10,000 physical therapy facilities nationwide. With network optimization designed to address specific geographic needs, the average distance to local providers for injured employees is just 2.8 miles. The network is powered by on-site, licensed physical therapists, with access to standard and customizable clinical oversight triggers designed to enable systematic management of complex cases and a strong peer-to-peer program, if necessary.

The addition of physical medicine to the Apricus specialty network suite enhances Enlyte's ability to proactively coordinate all patient care needs, while helping reduce unnecessary treatment visits, claim duration and costs for injured employees and payers, said Apricus' Kim Radcliffe, DHA, MHA, PT, senior vice president of product management.

"A major cause of rising workers' comp medical expenses is inconsistent management of physical medicine services," Radcliffe said. "This often results in delayed return to work and higher claims costs. Many of these problems stem from provider availability, lag time between injury and first therapy, travel distances, turnaround times, and communication gaps. Apricus Physical Medicine, combined with Enlyte's P&C expertise and services, helps eliminate these issues through a unified scheduling and referral platform offering a true end-to-end solution for all specialty service needs. Dedicated care coordinators facilitate all aspects of scheduling, patient communication, tracking, billing, and reporting with established notification points to help eliminate the coordination burden for adjusters."

Apricus Physical Medicine also utilizes Enlyte's vast inventory of data to deliver customizable and actionable insights.

"Our robust data warehouse gives our physical medicine management program comprehensive analytics across the care continuum," Radcliffe said. "This helps facilitate deeper insights, greater efficiencies, and lower costs across the entire P&C industry. Our proven data analytics program gives customers full visibility into every dollar of physical medicine spend."

