Enlyte Launches NJ DPR+ to Support Auto Injury Claim Management in New Jersey

Initiative offers unique, fully integrated, comprehensive solution for national support of payer bill review workflows in New Jersey

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Satisfying the requirements of the New Jersey Automobile Insurance Cost Reduction Act has been a significant challenge for insurers who provide auto coverage in the Garden State. This includes filing a decision point review (DPR) plan that ensures the injured party has access to providers and services for medically necessary treatment, diagnostic testing, and durable medical equipment at various stages of recovery.

To help meet these requirements, Enlyte, the parent brand of Mitchell, Genex and Coventry, has launched NJ DPR+, a fully integrated, comprehensive solution providing auto insurers national support for bill review workflows in New Jersey. Incorporating Enlyte's clinical, technical and network expertise, NJ DPR+ is a one-stop-shop solution designed to eliminate the need for insurers to coordinate with multiple vendors in managing auto injuries.

"In the past, DPR solutions in New Jersey required multiple service providers to handle the various aspects of the New Jersey workflow," said Steve Laudermilch, executive vice president of Mitchell Casualty Solutions. "With DPR+, Enlyte eliminates the need for insurers to coordinate any aspect of it with multiple vendors. The result is an integrated solution built upon decades of experience managing certified plans in the national auto and workers' compensation markets."

NJ DPR+ integrates Genex's clinical expertise, Coventry's network provider reach, and Mitchell's technology and bill review proficiency to seamlessly manage the claim. This helps facilitate better decision-making allowing injured parties to receive the care they need while supporting the insurer's reporting and invoicing requirements.

The solution lets insurers craft their DPR filing in New Jersey or have Enlyte assist them with the filing process. The DPR+ approach leverages utilization management, case management review, independent medical exams and/or medical director review outcomes for New Jersey claims.

"The integration of Mitchell, Genex, and Coventry's expertise into the NJ DPR+ solution allows Enlyte to better support the clinical aspect of these specialized New Jersey workflows with the medical billing side of the business," said Stacey Jefferson, senior director, product management. "The solution is more than just a DPR plan. It seamlessly integrates bill review, managed care and claimant treatment guideline products designed to provide improved processing, outcomes, and savings in the New Jersey auto claims processing market space."

