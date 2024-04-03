ENNOVI Introduces a New Flexible Circuit Production Process for Low Voltage Connectivity in EV Battery Cell Contacting Systems

New automotive-grade flexible die-cut circuit (FDC) capability gives engineers a more sustainable wiring option for new battery designs without compromising on performance

SINGAPORE, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ENNOVI, a mobility electrification solutions partner, introduces a more advanced and sustainable way of producing flexible circuits for low voltage signals in electric vehicle (EV) battery cell contacting systems. While flexible printed circuits (FPC) are often employed in these systems, they are the most expensive component in the current collector assembly. ENNOVI's flexible die-cut circuit (FDC) technology offers a more cost-effective and sustainable solution, with fewer manufacturing procedures and faster continuous reel-to-reel production.

Generally, FPCs are manufactured using a multi-stage, batch photolithography process to etch copper traces for the flexible circuit. This production process uses corrosive chemicals that dissolve the unwanted copper. In addition, it takes a lot of time and energy to extract the waste copper from the chemicals, making it challenging to effectively recycle. The die-cutting process allows for instant recycling of the copper, making it a more substance preference to chemical etching.

Compared with FPCs, which have a size limitation of 600x600mm, FDCs boast no length restrictions as they are manufactured reel-to-reel. Under certain design considerations, the FDC provides similar performance characteristics to FPCs. These results were confirmed through rigorous in-house dimension, thermal shock, trace resistance, temperature rise, insulation resistance and high voltage testing.

"Adopting the FDC capability for flexible circuits aligns with our vision to think outside the box in creating a sustainable battery value chain for EVs," explains Gustavo Cibrian, Product Manager, Energy Systems, at ENNOVI. "Our efforts enable ENNOVI to offer battery manufacturers a CCA design solution that balances their imperatives in terms of cost, time and performance. Allowing them to design to cost."

For more information on ENNOVI's FDC competency, please visit https://ennovi.com/fdc-technology/

About ENNOVI:

ENNOVI, a Mobility Electrification Solutions Partner, is a world leader in designing and manufacturing customized interconnect and high-precision system solutions for electric vehicles. The company is fully dedicated to the mobility market with the agility to act at speed in realizing EV OEMs' needs, from product, process, and manufacturing, on a global level. ENNOVI is accelerating EV market customers' ideas and requirements through end-to-end competencies in battery platform, power and signal interconnect needs. Headquartered in Singapore, ENNOVI has more than 10,000 employees across 15 sites globally, where all its activities are socially responsible, with minimal environmental impact. ENNOVI. Electrify faster. Learn more at www.ennovi.com.

