Enrolling in Marketplace Coverage for 2024

News provided by

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF INSURANCE COMMISSIONERS

06 Nov, 2023, 19:57 ET

What you should know about open enrollment

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The open enrollment period for 2024 health insurance coverage through marketplaces and other individual plans began on November 1. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) shares what you need to know to enroll.

Consumers in many states use the federal marketplace through HealthCare.gov, and for them, open enrollment runs Nov. 1, 2023Jan. 15, 2024. If you need coverage to begin on Jan. 1, you will need to enroll by Dec. 15. 

A few states start open enrollment earlier or end later. Check here for state specific information.

Those who currently have marketplace coverage, or will need it in 2024, should make time to shop for plans. If you already have coverage through a marketplace plan, review your information to make sure it is accurate. You can update your application with any income and household changes. You might qualify for a different amount of financial assistance or find a different plan that costs less and/or better meets your needs.

The NAIC's Health Insurance Shopping Tool provides a three-step process to compare different health insurance policies. Use the tool to understand how different policies support your health care needs.

What to Look For
If your plan is no longer available in 2024, you should receive a notice from your insurer and the marketplace. Even if your plan is continuing, it pays to shop around and check whether the doctors and/or hospitals your family uses are in the plan's networks.

If you're looking for a new plan, there are four categories of health insurance plans to choose from on the marketplace—bronze, silver, gold, and platinum. They're broken down by how costs are shared between you and your insurer. A fifth category, catastrophic, is available for consumers under 30 years of age or who face a hardship in accessing the other plans. Learn more about the different plans and network types.

Additional Resources
If you have questions about the health insurance marketplace in your state, contact your state insurance department

SOURCE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF INSURANCE COMMISSIONERS

