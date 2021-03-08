Enseo Celebrates International Women's Day

PLANO, Texas, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enseo®, one of the fastest growing technology service providers in the U.S., is excited to celebrate International Women's Day and Women's History Month. Enseo recently added two leaders to the executive team: Kris Singleton as Chief Information Officer and Lindsay Robertson as Chief Marketing Officer, making Enseo's exec team more than 50% women. Other senior executives include Katy Ericson, Vice President of Human Resources, Helen Jenkins, General Counsel, Kristin Reichert, Chief Financial Officer, and Vanessa Ogle, CEO and Founder.

"I am proud to look at our leadership team and the awesome talent I get to work with every day. The fact that more than half of the leaders on our executive team are women … that is a milestone worth celebrating," said Vanessa Ogle, CEO and Founder of Enseo Holdings.

Enseo supports and encourages diversity, putting efforts to find the best fit for the job, including working mothers who are often overlooked for key positions at many tech firms. Enseo has a team that has attracted outstanding women because of a culture that allows them to be outstanding as women, devoted to their families and communities. This would not be possible without the support of the men on the team, who are also leaders in their communities for equality and diversity.

"Enseo's award winning growth, innovation, and success is a testament to this team of incredible leaders. The great men and women who make up this team are an example of how balanced and diverse teams make for better companies. We still have a long way to go to realize our diversity goals, but this is a milestone to celebrate, " said Olge.

The awards back up this bold claim. Consistently on the INC 5000 list, Financial Times Fastest Growing Company in 2000, Entrepeneur 360 list as best Entrepeneurial Companies in America Magazine's Most Innovative Company three times in a row, the 10th Fastest Growing woman owned or woman led company, and many more.

Enseo also looks to the future, inspiring and challenging young women to be leaders. The future of growth and diversity depends on young people being trained up from within and encouraged to take the next step in their growth and career. That is why Enseo seeks out and supports incredible talent in our intern program as well as supporting STEM initiatives such as US First Robotics team across the country. For the last five years, Enseo has sponsored the US FIRST Team 2135, an all-girls high school robotics team, winning numerous awards and competitions including competing in the FRC World Championships.

Please join us in kicking off Women's History month with celebrating those women who paved the way, and all who are encouraging and representing women all over the world. Happy International Women's Day!

Enseo, a privately-held, woman, Latina-owned business, is one of the fastest growing technology service providers in the U.S. offering solutions in hospitality, education, senior living and healthcare. Celebrating 21 years in 2021, Enseo has the platform, teams, tools and resources to adapt and keep hotels and users moving forward. With a platform enjoyed by more than 84 million guests annually, Enseo is renowned for delivering sustainable products and services including in-room entertainment, high-speed internet, energy management & room control (IoT), MadeSafe® employee safety system and a suite of associate and guest health & safety products.

Enseo has been recognized for excellence as one of the best Entrepreneurial Companies in America for three consecutive years by Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur 360 List, the 10th Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Company by Women Presidents' Organization (WPO), and consistently recognized on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the US.

