Enseo Promotes Technology Veteran Kris Singleton to President & CIO

Enseo is powering up both organic and inorganic growth, continuing to serve the hospitality industry while aggressively expanding into senior living and education. In addition to Singleton's promotion, Enseo plans to add additional resources to several departments, including sales, IT, marketing and customer support.

"I am proud of Enseo's talented executive team, and I couldn't be more thrilled about Kris's promotion to president," said Vanessa Ogle, Enseo founder, interim CEO and chairman of the board. "As recognized by her 2020 CIO of the Year ORBIE Award, Kris is well known for her ability to innovate and architect technology. Her strong leadership track record will help Enseo to continue to strengthen partnerships and provide innovative technology solutions."

Singleton has spent her career defining technology strategies that drive bottom-line growth and achieve business goals. A 30-year veteran of the technology industry, she has more than a decade of experience in gaming, hospitality and travel, and has held CIO positions for prestigious companies including Omni Hotels & Resorts, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, and International Cruise & Excursions (I.C.E.).

"I'm both honored and excited to move forward with Enseo as president and CIO," said Singleton. "Enseo has worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to develop unique, innovative, touchless solutions that create a safer environment for customers and advance the hospitality industry. We are looking forward to bringing new offerings to hospitality and expanding further into senior living and education with our tried-and-true solutions that have been benefiting customers for more than 20 years."

One of the fastest growing companies in the country as an integration services provider, Enseo's technology now reaches more than 85 million users annually. In 2021, Enseo ranked #15 on Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. With a 21-year history, Enseo's offering has expanded to in-room entertainment, managed Wi-Fi, guest-room automation and energy management, and health & safety. For more information on the Enseo platform, visit www.enseo.com.

