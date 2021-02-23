Enseo Secures Deal with WarnerMedia for HBO

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enseo®, one of the fastest growing technology service providers in the U.S., has reached an agreement with WarnerMedia to make the HBO app available for subscription in hotel rooms powered by the Catapult Tech™ in-room entertainment platform.

This offering allows participating hotels who subscribe to Enseo and the HBO service to provide the complete HBO library free to their guests during their stay, regardless of whether guests have personal subscriptions to HBO. Vanessa Ogle, Chairman of Enseo Holdings and Group President, said of the deal, "I am proud to be one of the first companies to partner with HBO to enhance as well as simplify access to HBO in the hospitality industry. Both companies have a joint interest in meeting the desire of hoteliers to continuously evolve to enhance quality and choice of content to guests during a hotel stay – a purpose that complements Enseo's suite of touchless tech products that assist hotel operations during a pandemic and reflect the reality that the most-used amenities are now inside the guestroom."

This partnership extends the reach of HBO's award-winning, critically acclaimed content to hotel guests for all Enseo-served properties. Guests will be able to enjoy HBO streaming to the guestroom TV with access to the premium network's incredible lineup of series and films, including content from HBO Family, HBO Latino and more.

"WarnerMedia is committed to delivering our content and networks to fans whevever they are, and our partnership with Enseo marks an innovative way to ensure hotel guests can access our award-winning HBO programming throughout their stay," said Alex Gonzalez, Senior Vice President of Partnership Management, WarnerMedia.

The partnership between WarnerMedia and Enseo allows hotels to keep up with guest demands for the best in-room experience and top-tier entertainment content. Enseo's data is clear: in-room entertainment is a critical amenity for guests, especially during COVID. A recent whitepaper published by Enseo revealed that TV viewership in occupied hotel rooms has increased by 49.3 percent during the pandemic, and the increases have been in both streaming and linear content.

Additionally, HBO is now available through enseoCONNECT™, Enseo's touchless remote which allows guests to control the TV without ever touching the TV or remote control. With the scan of a QR code, guest smart devices can be used as a remote, including a keyboard so guests can easily search for their own favorite programs and shows. As the hospitality industry prepares to return to readiness, these touchless opportunities will only increase the opportunities for guests to choose their comfort level and travel in safety.

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others, as well as Xandr's suite of advanced advertising solutions designed to help to improve advertising for brands, publishers, and consumers. WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

About Enseo

Enseo, a privately-held, woman, Latina-owned business, is one of the fastest growing technology service providers in the U.S. offering solutions in hospitality, education, senior living and healthcare. Celebrating 20 years in 2020, Enseo has the platform, teams, tools and resources to adapt and keep hotels and users moving forward. With a platform enjoyed by more than 84 million guests annually, Enseo is renowned for delivering sustainable products and services including in-room entertainment, high-speed internet, energy management & room control (IoT), MadeSafe® employee safety system and a suite of associate and guest health & safety products.

Enseo has been recognized for excellence as one of the best Entrepreneurial Companies in America for three consecutive years by Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur 360 List, the 10th Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Company by Women Presidents' Organization (WPO), and consistently recognized on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the US.

Cataplut Technologies, LLC

Catapult is a cloud-based platform and hardware manufacturer providing hardware, software and middleware for enterprise market solutions. Catapult's cloud-managed platform includes hundreds of real-time data streams that enable 24/7 remote monitoring and management. Catapult's goal is to optimize and streamline operations with a suite of tools developed to achieve maximum efficiency. Its flexible enterprise solution is built for every integrator of any industry, infrastructure and content. For more information, please visit https://www.catapulttech.com/.

