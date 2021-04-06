Ensono expands digital transformation expertise with acquisition of cloud native consultancy Amido

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensono, a digital transformation provider, has announced its acquisition of Amido, a cloud native consultancy based in the UK. The deal marks a turning point for Ensono which will bring cloud-native software engineering capabilities in-house. This will further extend Ensono's ability to create and support client applications that are purpose-built in the cloud. With the addition of Amido, Ensono becomes one of the few companies capable of advising, transforming, and operating an enterprise's entire IT estate across mainframe, private and public cloud.

Amido provides cloud native consultancy, strategy, design, architecture, and engineering capabilities and specializes in using cloud native, data and intelligent technologies to meet the diverse business needs of its enterprise clients. Over the past 10 years, Amido has grown significantly and employs over 130 people, and has a wide service offering to meet the needs of an expanding slate of clients across multiple industries. The company is known for building innovative applications and services to help its clients transition from legacy technologies to a hybrid or fully tailored cloud-based system. Amido's differentiating factor is its intelligent technology capabilities. The company's intelligent services give clients the ability to gain meaningful insights from unstructured data using automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics.

Jeff VonDeylen, CEO of Ensono, commented: "It's wonderful to welcome Amido to the Ensono family. Our new relationship is founded on a strong set of shared values including a passion for innovation and delivering for the client. Looking ahead, Amido's expertise in cloud native consultancy and intelligent technologies will allow us to be the trusted end-to-end advisors for our clients. Together, with Amido, we can help businesses deliver on their technology vision, building the bridge to take them into the future."

Alan Walsh, CEO of Amido, commented: "Ensono continues to prove itself as a leader within the digital transformation and hybrid IT space. Its dedication to providing technical solutions and support which align with its clients' complex business needs is something we relate to at Amido, and something we connected on. Together, I believe we can continue to build on that reputation and create a broad and deep offering that means we can help any client with any transformation project, whether they're on prem or in the cloud.

Larry Goldberg, Senior Vice President, Global Advisory and Consulting Services at Ensono, commented: "Amido has exceptional cloud native and consultancy capabilities that will grow our advisory and consulting practice. Our long-term strategy has always been to become a provider that delivers on all aspects of a client's transformation journey. With the addition of Amido we're able to do just that – deliver a new transformation capability at the application level which will help drive business outcomes for clients."

With this acquisition, Ensono strengthens its multi-cloud capabilities across Azure, AWS, and Google. Both are Microsoft Gold Partners in addition to Ensono being an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and Amido a Google Cloud Partner.

This is not the first time the two will join forces. Ensono and Amido have previously partnered on digital transformation projects. Following the acquisition, Amido will be referred to as Amido, an Ensono company. Financial details were not disclosed.

About Ensono

Ensono helps IT leaders be the catalyst for change by harnessing the power of hybrid IT to transform their businesses. We accelerate digital transformation by increasing agility and scalability through infrastructure modernisation and migration to public cloud. Our broad services portfolio, from mainframe to cloud, is powered by an award-winning IT insights platform and is designed to help our clients operate for today and optimise for tomorrow. We are certified experts in AWS and Azure and recognized as US Microsoft Datacenter Transformation Partner of the Year and AWS Migration Partner. Ensono has over 2,400 associates around the world and is headquartered in greater Chicago. Visit us at www.ensono.com.

About Amido

Smart technology that's right for your business. Whether you're embarking on a digital transformation programme and need a partner to support you through the design, delivery and deployment, or need experienced engineers to do the heavy lifting on a discrete technology project, our services are proven to deliver better business outcomes, now and in the future.

At Amido our teams deliver strategic consulting and technical services that respond to your business plans, your customers and your operational needs.

www.amido.com

