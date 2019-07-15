Ensono Public Cloud Head of Product Lin Classon Named to Crain's Tech 50 List

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lin Classon, the director of public cloud product at Ensono™ , a leading hybrid IT services provider, was named to Crain's Chicago Tech 50 list , which honors pioneers and leaders in Chicago's technology scene.

As Ensono has developed its public cloud services over the last several years, Classon has played a key role in research and development, as well as in building and executing on the product strategy. Most recently, her team developed Ensono Cloud Transform, a client-friendly repeatable framework that helps enterprises with complex IT adopt and innovate in the public cloud.

Earlier this year, Classon worked with Ensono to develop a study that shed light on the presence of women at tech conferences. The study, "Speak Up: Bringing More Women's Voices to Tech Conferences," examined the number of women who presented keynote speeches at the industry's top conferences, as well as looked at the perceptions and attitudes of women who attend tech conferences. The study was noted in Forbes , Fast Company , The Wall Street Journal and more.

"I'm honored to be named a top 50 leader in the Chicago tech space. It would not have been possible without the support of my colleagues and the leaders at Ensono," said Classon. "I'm passionate about getting more women in tech careers, and Ensono has been supportive of that mission. Not many people can say that their company is helping them fulfill their personal goals."

Prior to joining Ensono, Classon led global product marketing for Google travel products, supporting global product strategy and driving partner growth and user adoption. During this time, she was awarded the Gold Award for Creative Collaborator for driving cross-functional initiatives and achieving cross-team goals. Classon began her career as a management consultant at McKinsey and Company after receiving an Interdisciplinary Ph.D. from Northwestern University.

"Having people like Lin on our team is why Ensono has been able to be so successful. Lin is a fierce leader, a dedicated colleague, an advocate for women and just a great person," said Jeff VonDeylen, CEO of Ensono. "We're so honored to have one of our own on Crain's Tech 50 list, and I can't think of a person more deserving than Lin."

For more information about Ensono's leadership, please visit https://www.ensono.com/about-us/leadership .

