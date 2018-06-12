Ensono recognized as winner for 2018 Microsoft Datacenter Transformation Partner of the Year Award

"Ensono's work with many of its clients started decades ago in helping them manage applications on mainframes. Today, we're leading these same companies in their cloud transformations," said Jeff VonDeylen, CEO of Ensono. "It's truly an honor to be recognized by Microsoft for our work in helping businesses prepare for the future as we transition and manage clients' Azure environments, no matter where they are starting in their digital transformation journeys."

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,600 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Ensono was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in datacenter transformations.

The Datacenter Transformation Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner that has designed, developed, and deployed Azure Apps for their Enterprise customers. Ensono's nomination demonstrates its excellence in helping clients with the adoption of Azure by migrating, deploying and managing Azure applications.

"Our ecosystem of partners is crucial to delivering transformative solutions, and this year's winners have proven to be some of the finest among their peers," said Gavriella Schuster corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "We are pleased to recognize Ensono for being selected as winner of the 2018 Microsoft Datacenter Transformation Partner of the Year award."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

