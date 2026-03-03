Ensorcell Appoints Biopharma Industry Veterans Geoff Hodge and Amy Teachout to Senior Leadership Team

Geoff Hodge Named Head of Technology; Amy Teachout Appointed Head of Customer Excellence

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensorcell (ensorcell.bio), a company focused on reimaging life science tools and solutions for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced the appointments of Geoff Hodge and Amy Teachout to its senior leadership team. These key positions reinforce Ensorcell's commitment to innovation, superb value, and exceptional customer experience as the company continues to expand its capabilities and partnerships across the biopharma ecosystem.

Geoff Hodge has joined Ensorcell as Head of Technology, where he will be responsible for accelerating high impact innovation across the company's technology and product development initiatives. Hodge brings decades of experience spanning biopharmaceutical research, development, manufacturing, and technology leadership from his experience as co-founder of Xcellerex, CEO of SOTIO Biotech, and CTO of Unum Therapeutics. His focus at Ensorcell will be on translating novel concepts into scalable solutions that help partners advance programs efficiently from development through manufacturing.

"Ensorcell is building a platform that sits at the intersection of innovation and execution," said Geoff Hodge, Head of Technology at Ensorcell. "I'm excited to join the team and focus on accelerating solutions that help biopharma organizations move programs forward with greater speed and reliability while reducing cost."

Amy Teachout has been appointed Head of Customer Excellence, a role in which she will ensure seamless, high-quality customer care across the full client engagement lifecycle. Teachout brings extensive experience in program leadership, commercialization support, logistics and customer care and will lead efforts to strengthen collaboration, consistency, and long-term customer satisfaction.

"Ensorcell's emphasis on disciplined execution strongly aligns with my approach," said Amy Teachout, Head of Customer Excellence at Ensorcell. "I look forward to working closely with our customers to ensure a consistent, unified experience with structure and clarity."

These two positions reflect Ensorcell's continued investment in experienced leadership to support its mission and long-term growth.

"Geoff and Amy bring deep industry expertise and complementary leadership strengths," said Jeff Goldman, General Manager of Ensorcell. "Geoff's focus on accelerating high-impact breakthroughs and Amy's leadership in customer excellence directly support Ensorcell's mission to deliver meaningful, reliable outcomes for our biopharma partners."

About Ensorcell

Ensorcell is a company incubated within Re:Build Manufacturing that intentionally engineers life sciences tools to be high quality, fit for purpose, and intuitive to use and maintain. By reimagining what is possible, Ensorcell delivers premium solutions at a more affordable price to increase accessibility for any laboratory or cleanroom. With operations based entirely in the United States, we combine deep life science research and bioprocess application knowledge with advanced engineering to eliminate inefficiencies and help customers accelerate therapeutic innovation.

For more information, visit ensorcell.bio.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Ensorcell