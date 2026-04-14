Ensorcell Launches Versaweld™ Precision Tube Welding Platform at INTERPHEX 2026

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensorcell (ensorcell.bio), a company focused on reimaging life science tools and solutions for the biopharmaceutical industry, is formally launching the flagship Versaweld™ precision tube welding platform at INTERPHEX 2026 on April 21st, booth 3064. Designed to meet the evolving demands of pharmaceutical, bioprocessing, and advanced therapy environments, the Versaweld sterile tube welder delivers unmatched flexibility, reliability, and control across a wide range of critical applications.

Iterating a major leap forward in scalable, high-integrity joining solutions for complex fluid paths and advanced manufacturing systems, Versaweld combines intelligent process control with modular hardware architecture. Key innovations of the platform include:

Battery-powered to enable mobility and use across multiple workstations





to enable mobility and use across multiple workstations Lightweight and portable for easy handling in cleanroom and production environments





for easy handling in cleanroom and production environments Fast and flexible with a selector wheel for multiple tube sizes without complex adjustments





with a selector wheel for multiple tube sizes without complex adjustments Elimination of sharps and sharps waste with a consumable spooling cutting ribbon cassette





with a consumable spooling cutting ribbon cassette Intuitive interface with pre-programmed weld recipes via touchscreen

"The Versaweld sterile tube welder is the culmination of years of focused innovation," said Andria Balogh, Head of Products and Marketing at Ensorcell. "We built this platform to give engineers and operators a system that performs at the highest level, while being easy to use and affordable. At a superb value of just $15,000 for the Versaweld tube welder instrument, we are fulfilling our mission to provide outstanding innovation at an exceptional price. This is more than a product launch; it is setting a new standard of excellence while delivering one of the lowest costs per weld on the market."

"By taking an operator centric mindset to the design of Versaweld, we have been able to deliver a portable welder that can weld multiple sizes and materials without any changeover, in even the hardest-to-reach places," said Geoff Hodge, Head of Technology at Ensorcell. "Our patent-pending cutting ribbon consumable cassette will perform 120 welds, across a variety of tube types, and includes an integrated filter to remove airborne particulates."

Jeff Goldman, General Manager of Ensorcell concluded, "We are bringing to market a solution that directly addresses the bottlenecks our customers have been navigating for years. The features and cost are unmatched, enabling faster, more reliable, and less expensive manufacturing at a time when the industry needs it most. It felt appropriate to launch Versaweld at INTERPHEX, an event known for highlighting innovation in bioprocess technology."

Attendees at INTERPHEX 2026 can experience live demonstrations of Versaweld at the Ensorcell booth 3064 throughout the event. Direct appointments for the show, or offsite, can be made by reaching out to [email protected].

About Ensorcell

Ensorcell is a company incubated within Re:Build Manufacturing that intentionally engineers life sciences tools to be high quality, fit for purpose, and intuitive to use and maintain. By reimagining what is possible, Ensorcell delivers premium solutions at a more affordable price to increase accessibility for any laboratory or cleanroom. With operations based entirely in the United States, we combine deep life science research and bioprocess application knowledge with advanced engineering to eliminate inefficiencies and help customers accelerate therapeutic innovation.

For more information, visit ensorcell.bio.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Ensorcell