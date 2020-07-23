Ensuring Patient Well-Being: ASCO Critical Power Equipment Provides Backup Power for Parkview Regional Medical Center

To obtain a solution, Parkview Health sought power control systems and transfer switches that use reliable proven designs, streamline Joint Commission compliance, offer comprehensive local service and support, and expand to meet future power needs.

Key Facts

The Parkview Regional Medical Center opened as a 300+ bed, one million square foot facility in Fort Wayne in 2012.

in 2012. ASCO provided power control systems and automatic transfers switches to bring three 2-megawatt generators online during public power outages.

Parkview Health is expanding the facility and its backup power system. In 2020, ASCO equipment will connect 8 megawatts of generator capacity with expandability for more.

Key Objectives

Use reliable proven designs

Streamline Joint Commission compliance

Obtain comprehensive local service and support

Expand to meet future power needs

ASCO Solution

Sophisticated and expandable 10-Section ASCO 7000 SERIES Power Control Systems for managing power sources and loads

32 ASCO 7000 SERIES Bypass-Isolation Automatic Transfer Switches, 200 to 200 Amps

"To deliver excellent, high quality healthcare, our infrastructure is critical to our success. ASCO helps us be the best because they are always at their best. With nine hospitals on the line, ASCO helps me sleep at night."

Tom Minnich

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com.

