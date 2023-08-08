ENT Partners announces Specialty Care Institute receives certification as only one of two American Institute of Balance Centers in the state of Illinois

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENT Partners, LLC, a leading Physician Practice Management Company (PPMC) specializing in the Ear, Nose, Throat, Facial Plastics & Sleep industry, today announced that Specialty Care Institute (SCI), has been certified by the American Institute of Balance (AIB) a global leader in the evaluation and management of balance disorders.

SCI is only one of two American Institute of Balance (AIB) Centers of Specialty Care in the state of Illinois. Specialty Care Institute utilizes advanced clinical protocols and advanced technology to provide the most sophisticated level of diagnostic care available in the field of vestibular science.

According to the National Institutes of Health, 90 million Americans will experience dizziness, vertigo or imbalance sometime in their lives. Dizziness is the number one complaint reported to medical providers in adults 70 years of age or older.

Specialty Care Institute's Medical Director Aijaz Alvi, MD said, "Our partnership with AIB will enable us to leverage and connect our diagnostic and rehabilitation professionals to create a seamless continuum of care. We are proud to join the elite group of AIB-certified rehabilitation providers."

SCI will begin offering specialized testing for those people who are affected by unexplained dizziness on August 1st.

Valerie Martini, AuD lead audiologist at SCI said, "Anyone who is experiencing dizziness, imbalance, vertigo, or any of the above, can schedule an appointment, get diagnosed and find the right treatment quickly."

Specialty Care Institute consists of four board-certified otolaryngologists, four audiologists, and four clinics throughout the western suburbs of Chicago, located in Elgin, Barrington, Hoffman Estates and Arlington Heights.

"This collaboration offers a wealth of opportunities to expand and increase nonsurgical, office-based ancillary services, first and foremost by enhancing patient care by providing a service previously absent in the marketplace. Office-based vestibular balance diagnostic services will enable our physicians us to expand their armamentarium of services and offer patients a potential solution to their balance related issues," said ENT Partners CEO, Jim Feinstein.

SOURCE ENT Partners