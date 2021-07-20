Entelechy Launches Agility in the Workplace Professional Development Suite

SILVER LAKE, N.H., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Entelechy announces the availability of Agility in the Workplace, a professional development suite that cultivates agility, resiliency, and creative problem-solving in employees at all levels. Especially in today's evolving workplace, employees and leaders alike need increased emotional intelligence to thrive in all environments — remote, in-office, and hybrid. Agility in the Workplace features Wiley's Everything DiSC® Agile EQ™ assessment-based learning experience, an engaging virtual workshop, powerful consulting services from Entelechy, and additional resources to help teams and organizations transition to new ways of working together following the global pandemic.

Entelechy's Agility in the Workplace professional development suite features the following components, which are available individually or as an entire comprehensive workplace solution:

Wiley's Everything DiSC Agile EQ assessment combines the personalized insights of DiSC with active emotional intelligence development to help participants navigate outside their comfort zone, empowering them to meet the demands of any situation.

Entelechy's Agility in the Workplace virtual workshop brings the Everything DiSC Agile EQ assessment findings to life with video demonstrations, gamified learning experiences, polls, breakout rooms, and action planning. Participants leave with valuable skills and knowledge they can immediately leverage. The 3-hour workshop is facilitated by Entelechy's Expert Leadership Facilitators on the Adobe Connect platform.

Workplace reopening consulting services where Entelechy serves as a trusted partner throughout the entire transition period. Entelechy can work with your HR and operations teams to design, develop, and deliver necessary training, ensure leaders and employees alike are supported from a development perspective, and help establish new management best practices for a hybrid workforce.

"Like so many organizations, Salt River Project is migrating to a hybrid work environment. We were in need of a creative and thoughtful partner to ensure our 800+ leaders were prepared to effectively manage a hybrid workforce," said Maureen Funkhouser, Manager, Professional & Organizational Development, Salt River Project. "Entelechy's Agility in the Workplace consulting services and expert leadership development capabilities played a key role in ensuring our entire organization is fully prepared for success following the global health crisis."

Agility in the Workplace is the latest addition to Entelechy's Everything DiSC virtual workshop series, which also includes Connecting with Others: Everything DiSC Workplace, Everything DiSC Management, and Everything DiSC Work of Leaders. All of Entelechy's Everything DiSC virtual workshops can be delivered as stand-alone classes or customized and embedded into existing leadership development programs, creating a seamless and unified learning experience. Entelechy manages all administrative tasks associated with Everything DiSC, including assessment distribution and workshop facilitation.

"The global health pandemic exposed the need for an organization's workforce — particularly leaders — to be agile, flexible, and emotionally intelligent," said Terence Traut, CEO, Entelechy. "Entelechy's Agility in the Workplace suite fully prepares today's leaders for tomorrow's challenges, empowering them with actionable strategies to become more agile in their approach to social and emotional situations."

To learn more about Entelechy's Agility in the Workplace suite, please visit: https://www.unlockit.com/services/agility-in-the-workplace/.

About Entelechy

For nearly 30 years, Entelechy has served as the go-to, private label training partner for global organizations, including DIRECTV, RingCentral, Comcast, Staples, Constant Contact, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Republic Services, and many more. Entelechy's flagship leadership development programs, Unleash Your Leadership Potential and Leading Leaders, transform leaders as they progress through their careers. To learn more about Entelechy, please visit www.unlockit.com.

