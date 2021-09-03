Entergy Announces Preliminary Estimated Times of Power Restoration for Customers Impacted by Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) subsidiaries Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans announced today preliminary estimated times to complete power restoration for those customers affected by Hurricane Ida, a historic Category 4 storm that impacted nearly 950,000 customers in southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. In the five days since Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, Entergy crews have restored power to approximately 225,000 customers.

The estimated times of completed restoration come after an extensive damage assessment by thousands of workers, which has thus far revealed more than 14,000 damaged or destroyed poles, 2,223 damaged or destroyed transformers, and 155 destroyed transmission structures. The assessment continues in the most damaged areas, but in parallel, the restoration process is well underway. Thus, the preliminary estimates for restoration reflect completion dates, but service to many customers will be restored before these dates. Nearly 26,000 professionals from 40 states continue their around-the-clock efforts to restore power throughout the affected communities.

The preliminary estimated times of restoration are for customers in affected areas. Many of these areas are already having their power restored. Some individual cases may take longer due to unique circumstances. Customers with damage to their meter, meter pan or weatherhead will need repairs to those items prior to Entergy re-energizing their structure.

"We understand the extreme difficulty of living without power, and hope that these estimated times of restoration can help customers better plan and prepare for the coming days, and for those in the hardest-hit areas, weeks ahead," said Rod West, Entergy group president, utility operations. "We recognize the hardship this historic storm has wrought on our communities and across our region. We ask that our customers remain safe, and we appreciate their extended patience. Please know that thousands of employees and contractors are currently in the field working day and night to restore power. We will continue working until every community is restored."

Below is a list of preliminary estimated restoration times for affected communities. These are general descriptions of Entergy's local network. Cities and towns within those networks in some cases will see power earlier than those dates. Specific restoration times down to the local area, including the coast and areas in the immediate path of the storm, are continuing to be developed and will be released in the coming days. Please note that these estimates are subject to change as we complete our assessments and continue with restoration work in the affected areas. We will issue updates to these estimates as we learn more.

Affected Area Estimated

Time of

Restoration Port Allen – Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and Iberville Parishes Sept. 3 Zachary – East and West Feliciana Parishes Sept. 3 Central Business District Sept. 4 B.R. Metro – East Baton Rouge Parish Sept. 6 Gonzales – Gonzales and parts of Ascension Parish Sept. 7 Denham Springs Sept. 7 Chalmette –St. Bernard and upper parts of Plaquemines Parish Sept. 7 Metairie-Kenner Sept. 8 Westbank – Westbank of Jefferson Parish Sept. 8 Algiers Sept. 8 New Orleans East Sept. 8 Orleans Parish Sept. 8

Entergy is providing backup generation and restoring power to a number of critical-service providers, including hospitals and wastewater facilities. The company also is working individually with large industrial customers, including refineries and manufacturing facilities, to coordinate their restoration.

Hurricane Ida brought sustained winds of 150 mph, tremendous storm surge and major flooding, making it one of the most devastating storms to hit the Entergy region. Workers have faced many unique circumstances in the aftermath of this historic storm, including extensively damaged electric equipment, downed trees, inaccessibility to inundated areas, and COVID-19 mitigation measures, all of which are prolonging the assessment and restoration process.

The company is committed to continuing to update its communities with information as we go forward and recover from this catastrophic event.

For additional information on the company's restoration efforts following Hurricane Ida, visit entergy.com/hurricaneida.

About Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,500 employees.

