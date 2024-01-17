Entering 2024, Northern Light Sees Enthusiastic Client Demand for its Generative AI-Based Question Answering

Clients queue up to deploy embedded gen AI feature in their SinglePoint enterprise market research and competitive intelligence portals

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capping a year marked by the advent of commercial generative AI applications, Northern Light® reports most of its enterprise clients have committed to deploying the embedded gen AI-based "question answering" capability of SinglePoint™ in their market and competitive intelligence research portals or are testing it at the present time. Northern Light uses OpenAI's GPT-3.5 Turbo model to give business researchers a head-start on whatever their topic of inquiry is by synthesizing key points directly responsive to a user's query in a coherent, narrative form from the most relevant documents in a search result drawn from the vetted, authoritative content collections contained in an organization's SinglePoint portal. For example, a user can ask the system what the strategy is of a key competitor and receive an executive summary of the topic with links and citations to contributing documents.

Beyond the launch of automated generative AI-based question answering in SinglePoint last March, 2023 was a momentous year for Northern Light in other ways, too. The company expanded its roster of marquee global brands to include consumer products brands based in Europe and new leading pharmaceutical companies, research-driven biotech companies, and global financial services providers. Indeed, Northern Light now serves as the CI platform for five of the top 11 pharmaceutical companies in the world.

In addition, Northern Light introduced the capability to deploy its research portals in public cloud configurations, anywhere in the world, using Kubernetes software. This flexibility is particularly valuable to Northern Light's European and Asia/Pacific clients, as they prefer to have the option of storing their research content and portal users' personally identifiable information (PII) within their local legal jurisdiction.

"No doubt 2023 will be remembered as the year that generative AI became a commercial reality in enterprise applications, and Northern Light was at the forefront of that revolution," C. David Seuss, Northern Light's CEO, said. "By embedding generative AI in SinglePoint to answer business researchers' questions, we have effectively created a new and better experience for search, specifically for finding and mining market research and competitive intelligence content. We have real users taking advantage of generative AI. It is an exciting time to be in the search and knowledge management industry."

Northern Light has been providing knowledge management platforms for competitive intelligence and market research insights to global enterprises since 1996. Northern Light's current clients include Fortune 1000 leaders across multiple industries such as information technology, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, and life sciences. Northern Light has over 200,000 users of its strategic research portals worldwide. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Northern Light has repeatedly been recognized as one of KMWorld's "AI 50" – the companies empowering intelligent knowledge management – and has won the KMWorld Readers' Choice Award multiple times.

