Northern Light Secures European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework Certification

News provided by

Northern Light

13 Feb, 2024, 08:44 ET

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Light® today announced it has received certification for the European Union (EU)-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (DPF), U.K.-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, and the Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, providing assurance to its European clients that personal information about users contained within Northern Light SinglePoint™ strategic research portals is secure.

The DPF provides a structured approach for U.S. companies to handle cross-border data transfers while adhering to EU privacy principles and legal requirements. Many of Northern Light's clients, all of which are multi-billion-dollar enterprises, have operations in the European Economic Area.

Northern Light self-certified for DPF consistent with protocols established by the U.S. Department of Commerce. The DPF replaces the now deprecated Privacy Shield certification which Northern Light previously held.

After the end of the Privacy Shield's applicability, there was approximately a three-year period during which the U.S. Department of Commerce negotiated with the European Union to establish a new certification that would address the EU's concerns. Companies that maintained their Privacy Shield certification during the interim period between the two certification standards received priority in the processing of their applications for the DPF, and Northern Light did this so that it could receive the DPF certification without undue delay.

"Northern Light takes every aspect of security incredibly seriously, and we have invested significantly in our security infrastructure and processes," C. David Seuss, Northern Light's CEO, said. "DPF certification is important to our clients because Northern Light's data centers are located in the U.S."

Northern Light SinglePoint is a custom-built enterprise knowledge management platform that seamlessly integrates and enables full-text search of all an organization's research resources, both internal and external, to create an invaluable market research and competitive intelligence portal. SinglePoint's generative AI can answer a user's specific question, drawing on only authoritative content housed within the portal. And users automatically receive on-point content recommendations from SinglePoint based on AI that learns the interests of each individual user.

About Northern Light
Northern Light has been providing knowledge management platforms for competitive intelligence and market research insights to global enterprises since 1996. Northern Light's current clients include Fortune 1000 leaders across multiple industries such as information technology, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, and life sciences. Northern Light has over 200,000 users of its strategic research portals worldwide. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Northern Light has repeatedly been recognized by KMWorld as one of the companies that matter most in knowledge management and that is driving the meaningful use of AI in KM platforms; in addition, Northern Light has won the KMWorld Readers' Choice Award multiple times.

Media Contact:
David Domeshek
(508) 873-7068
[email protected]

SOURCE Northern Light

