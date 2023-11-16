Northern Light Supports The Salvation Army's 2023 Thanksgiving Meals Distribution in Cambridge

News provided by

Northern Light

16 Nov, 2023, 08:49 ET

Donation helps local families in need enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at home

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-based Northern Light (www.northernlight.com), a long-time corporate partner of The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division's holiday distributions, this year is donating more than $10,000 so 350 families in the Cambridge, Mass. area can celebrate the holiday with a delicious meal.

Participating families will receive a bag of side dishes and trimmings and a gift card to purchase a turkey (or another main course consistent with their culture) to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal at home.

Northern Light's gift continues the company's long-standing tradition of supporting The Salvation Army's efforts around the holiday season.

"There is nothing more difficult than to be without at a time when everyone else is celebrating their blessings," C. David Seuss, Northern Light's CEO, said. "Northern Light is proud to be able to help at Thanksgiving and we continue to admire The Salvation Army for its dedication to serving the needs of others."

"I believe it is no coincidence that God blesses people here in Cambridge through a company named Northern Light," said Major Douglas Hart. "We are often reminded that light shatters the darkness. Many people experiencing dismal days find glimmers of light at The Salvation Army. That can take the form of a food basket at Thanksgiving, providing the opportunity for families to celebrate just like their friends and neighbors. Northern Light also provides blessings of glimmering light as it supports The Salvation Army at other times during the year."

About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 24 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at nearly 7,000 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit salvationarmyma.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyMA and #DoingTheMostGood.

About Northern Light
Northern Light has been providing knowledge management platforms for competitive intelligence and market research insights to global enterprises since 1996.  Northern Light's current clients include Fortune 1000 leaders across multiple industries such as information technology, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, and life sciences.  Northern Light has over 200,000 users of its strategic research portals worldwide.  Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Northern Light has repeatedly been recognized as one of KMWorld's "AI 50" – the companies empowering intelligent knowledge management – and has won the KMWorld Readers' Choice Award multiple times.

Media Contact:
David Domeshek
(508) 873-7068
[email protected] 

SOURCE Northern Light

