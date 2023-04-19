Enterprise Application Software Market size to grow by USD 123.32 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing adoption of the remote working model to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the enterprise application software market, and it is expected to grow by USD 123.32 billion from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. An emerging trend in the enterprise application software market that is expected to fuel the market demand is the increasing adoption of the remote working model. There is an increasing need for cloud-based software that enables sharing and collaboration and also guarantees seamless enterprise-wide data transfer, business management, and communication. The increase in the need for cloud-based software is due to the high number of people working remotely. The COVID-19 pandemic also compelled businesses to adopt enterprise application software like CRM, ERP, and SCM, which allows them to conduct business operations by connecting and communicating with their clients and employees remotely while also ensuring their safety. SMEs and startups have adopted the work-from-home model, which is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the global market. Additionally, organizations are also considering to implement a hybrid working culture in preparation for the post-pandemic era. This resulted in spending money on trustworthy enterprise application software and solutions to make sure that business processes are effective and efficient. Such factors are anticipated to grow the market demand during the forecast period. Click & get the Latest Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise Application Software Market 2023-2027

Enterprise Application Software Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our enterprise application software market report covers the following areas:

Enterprise Application Software Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

A major driver for the growth of the enterprise application software market is the introduction of cloud-based deployment solutions.

A cloud-based service refers to applications or software that can be accessed remotely and is hosted on the vendor's server on the client's behalf.

Cloud services are offered by public clouds, private clouds, and hybrid clouds, which combine public and private clouds. These services deliver scalable IT infrastructure and business agility.

Such attributes of cloud technology aid in getting around the difficulties of hardware, license administration, and software.

Moreover, as a result of the rising demand for cloud-based solutions, vendors are launching a lot of cloud-based enterprise application software.

For instance, in October 2020 , Oracle Corp. launched Oracle Banking Virtual Account Management Cloud Service, which allows banks to quickly deploy a wide range of banking services that help their corporate customers access their cash position and manage working capital easily at any time.

, Oracle Corp. launched Oracle Banking Virtual Account Management Cloud Service, which allows banks to quickly deploy a wide range of banking services that help their corporate customers access their cash position and manage working capital easily at any time. Thus, the launch of similar solutions will drive growth in the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

A major challenge hindering the market growth of enterprise application software market is data privacy and security concerns.

Cloud-based solutions are preferred by many business organizations over on-premises alternatives because of their affordability and accessibility.

Hence, the best option for organizations with limited resources and expertise is a cost-effective cloud-based solution with better features and agility, which results in the cloud has been integrated into government organizations' IT systems.

Additionally, as the cloud offers better information and communication management with centralized data storage and high-speed networks, federal, state, and local government agencies around the world are migrating their sensitive employee data there.

Thus, the risks associated with data privacy and security in enterprise application software are expected to hamper the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Enterprise Application Software Market 2023-2027: SegmentationEnterprise Application Software Market is segmented as below:

Deployment

On-premises



Cloud-based

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the on-premises segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. On-premises solutons are more secure when compared to cloud-based solutions. This segment is largely controlled by large organizations, that care more about functionality and security than costs incurred. As these organizations primarily deal with sensitive information, they tend to rely more on the on-premises model. This is because it is safer due to end-to-end quality control and the absence of outside interference. Hence, owing to such factors the segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

To learn key strategies to handle the impact of segments on market growth, Request a

Sample Report!

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Enterprise Application Software Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Enterprise Application Software Market, including some of the vendors such as Accenture Plc, BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Epicor Software Corp., Guidewire Software Inc., IFS World Operations AB, International Business Machines Corp., Intuit Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Oracle Corp., QAD Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SYSPRO Pty. Ltd., TP and P Technology, Virtusa Corp., Zendesk Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Enterprise Application Software Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Enterprise Application Software Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist enterprise application software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the enterprise application software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the enterprise application software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise application software market vendors

Gain instant lifetime access to 17,000+ market research reports within minutes.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The enterprise performance management market is projected to grow by USD 2.23 billion with a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the enterprise performance management market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, telecom and IT, manufacturing, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Increased demand for cloud-based enterprise performance management applications is one of the key factors driving the enterprise performance management market growth.

The enterprise session border controller (SBC) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.07% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 252.34 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by capacity (up to 200, up to 600, up to 1000, up to 5000, and more than 5000), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing number of mobile computing devices is notably driving the market growth.

Enterprise Application Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 123.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 6.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Epicor Software Corp., Guidewire Software Inc., IFS World Operations AB, International Business Machines Corp., Intuit Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Oracle Corp., QAD Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SYSPRO Pty. Ltd., TP and P Technology, Virtusa Corp., Zendesk Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Information Technology Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Solution



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global enterprise application software market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global enterprise application software market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Solution Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Solution Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Solution

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Solution - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Solution - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Solution

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Solution



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Solution

7.3 Enterprise resource planning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Enterprise resource planning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Enterprise resource planning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Enterprise resource planning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Enterprise resource planning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Analytics and business intelligence - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Analytics and business intelligence - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Analytics and business intelligence - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Analytics and business intelligence - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Analytics and business intelligence - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Customer relationship management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Customer relationship management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Customer relationship management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Customer relationship management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Customer relationship management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Supply chain management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Supply chain management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Supply chain management - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Supply chain management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Supply chain management - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Solution

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Solution ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Solution ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 123: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 124: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

12.4 BMC Software Inc.

Exhibit 127: BMC Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: BMC Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: BMC Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 130: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Capgemini Service SAS

Exhibit 135: Capgemini Service SAS - Overview



Exhibit 136: Capgemini Service SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Capgemini Service SAS - Key news



Exhibit 138: Capgemini Service SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Capgemini Service SAS - Segment focus

12.7 Epicor Software Corp.

Exhibit 140: Epicor Software Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Epicor Software Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Epicor Software Corp. - Key offerings

12.8 IFS World Operations AB

Exhibit 143: IFS World Operations AB - Overview



Exhibit 144: IFS World Operations AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: IFS World Operations AB - Key offerings

12.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 146: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Intuit Inc.

Exhibit 150: Intuit Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Intuit Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Intuit Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Intuit Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Koch Industries Inc.

Exhibit 154: Koch Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Koch Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Koch Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Koch Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 158: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 QAD Inc.

Exhibit 163: QAD Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: QAD Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: QAD Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 166: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 SAP SE

Exhibit 170: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 171: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 172: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 173: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.16 SYSPRO Pty. Ltd.

Exhibit 175: SYSPRO Pty. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 176: SYSPRO Pty. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: SYSPRO Pty. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 178: Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 179: Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio