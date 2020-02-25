Enterprise Care & Revenue Meets Self-Service Milestones at Reston Radiology Consultants After Leveraging Complete Patient, Provider and Operational Engagement from Royal Solutions Group

RESTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reston Radiology Consultants has taken patient and provider engagement to the next level by deploying Royal Enterprise Care & Revenue - a complete compendium of self-service workflows designed to engage the patient and provider throughout the entire radiology and revenue cycle workflow, while engaging operational staff on a clinical and financial exception only basis.

Royal Kiosks® for Patients, Schedulers and Technologists, Royal Alerts®, Royal Patient Portal®, RoyalPay® and Royal Revenue™ provide a completely automated scheduling and registration process and a true paperless environment. The web-based platform streamlines ordering, medical records, scheduling, report distribution, coding and billing processes, ensuring that information captured at any point in the workflow is retained and disseminated across the care stream. Operating on a single unified platform, Reston's staff will be able to provide patients and ordering providers a multitude of benefits, including highly accurate estimates, paperless scheduling and pre-registration, reduced check-in times, and built-in quality controls throughout the entire examination. With the addition of Royal Revenue, a cutting-edge revenue cycle management platform, Reston has seen a significant decrease in denials and an even more impressive increase to their clean claim rate. The staff enjoy a paperless workflow and a simplified user experience, creating a highly functioning, efficient office, while adding immeasurable value to the patient experience and everyone's bottom line.

"Royal's one-platform approach has finally allowed Reston to fulfill its quality of service vision," according to Vincent Mascatello, MD and President, MRI of Reston. "We have waited over a decade for technology to catch up to us, so that we could provide the kind of service that we have imagined to our patients and referring physicians. Royal Solutions provides us an integrated answer which fulfils the concerns and expectations of all parties including our staff."

"Royal Solutions Group is a true innovator and have been a remarkable partner us. Bringing their systems live, especially the patient and tech Kiosks was like moving from film to PACS; just amazing," says Jeffrey Atkin, CEO of Reston Radiology Consultants. "The patient experience has changed dramatically by eliminating all paper, and we are now fully in the digital age."

"Enterprise Care & Revenue is a true self-servicing healthcare workflow that drives Reston Radiology Consultants' patients through the entire exam life cycle with the highest clinical quality and in the least waste way. This maximizes the ordering provider and patient experience to improve care, accelerate revenue, offer prime provider services, and address long standing inefficiencies in screening, scheduling, medical records, technologist and radiologist workflows," said Peter Nassif, CEO Royal Solutions Group, LLC. "We believe Self-Service is the vision for radiology end-to-end workflow, and after witnessing its power at Reston, and many other customers across the country, we now know we are reaching the pinnacle of consumer engagement in radiology and how to consistently deliver this value to future customers."

About Reston Radiology Consultants, Reston, VA

Reston Radiology Consultants is a diverse group of board certified and fellowship trained physicians. Their technologists and support staff are chosen for their experience, skills and dedication to patient care. The imaging centers are conveniently located throughout Northern Virginia, with hospital-based services at Reston Hospital Center and Stone Springs Hospital Center.

About Royal Solutions Group

Royal, headquartered in White Plains, NY with offices in Nashville, TN and Jefferson City, MO, is a leading provider of software and services to the health care industry. Together with its software firm, Royal Health, Inc. and its payments firm, RoyalPay, Inc., Royal delivers a seamless suite of solutions that is focused on patient, provider and operational workflows, optimizing engagement in all areas of a patient exam life cycle.

