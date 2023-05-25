Enterprise CLM Market Leader Agiloft Appoints Nicole Milstead as Chief Marketing Officer

Agiloft

25 May, 2023, 08:05 ET

Former CMO of FinancialForce (now Certinia) and Oracle veteran appointed to drive continued growth of Agiloft's award-winning contract lifecycle management (CLM) Platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, today announced the appointment of Nicole Milstead as Chief Marketing Officer. In a time of accelerated company growth, Milstead will advance Agiloft's marketing strategy, further drive demand for the software, and help cement the brand's position as a CLM market leader.

"We are delighted to have Nicole join our executive team. She brings over 25 years of experience leading enterprise B2B marketing teams and driving growth for industry leaders such as FinancialForce, Oracle, and SAP. Her expertise in go-to-market strategy, account-based experience, and demand generation paired with her thorough knowledge of the enterprise space will help Agiloft drive growth and further align sales and marketing," said Eric Laughlin, Agiloft CEO. "Agiloft's CLM platform continues to grow rapidly, and with Nicole's expertise and experience I know we can amplify our success at a global scale."

Most recently, Milstead was CMO of FinancialForce, now Certinia, the leading platform for services businesses. Prior to joining FinancialForce she served 14 years at Oracle, where she held numerous leadership positions, including Vice President of Business Development responsible for driving applications demand through segmented sales plays, marketing campaigns, and demand programs at scale. Prior to that, Milstead spent two years at SAP as Director of Analyst Relations.

"Agiloft combines several things that really attracted me to the company: an award-winning, flexible, no-code platform that leads to delighted customers; best-in-class leadership; passionate people; and a one-of-a-kind culture," said Nicole Milstead. "Agiloft has become an undisputed CLM market leader and I look forward to continuing the platform's rapid growth. I am thrilled to be joining the team and look forward to applying my experience toward building and growing the business."

Milstead holds a master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor's degree from Lafayette College.

Learn more about how Agiloft's contract lifecycle management platform helps drive strategic value at the world's leading organizations here.

About Agiloft
As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, and the only CLM provider to offer a money-back guarantee on their software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI in a pragmatic manner to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.

Media Contact: Jeffrey Miesbauer, Agiloft, 650-587-8615 ext. 4003, [email protected] 

SOURCE Agiloft

