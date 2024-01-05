Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Solutions Market size to grow by USD 23.13 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth driven by Increased need to comply with regulatory requirements - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Solutions Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) solutions market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 23.13 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Solutions Market 2023-2027

The increased need to comply with regulatory requirements drives the eGRC solutions market. Organizations are obliged to comply with regulatory requirements to manage corporate data. Healthcare organizations as well as insurance, and banking sectors have developed new data-sharing policies that act in accordance with external regulations as they deal with vulnerable information. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge - The increasing data privacy and security concerns challenge the eGRC solutions market. Business data is very sensitive and thus, the issue of data security has always been a concern for organizations. Furthermore, the growing volumes of business data are increasing security breach incidents and given the data digitization, privacy breaches are on the rise. Organizations such as banks, corporations, and insurance companies are suspicious of sharing business-critical data with cloud solution providers. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) solutions market is segmented by Component (Software and Service), End-user (Large enterprise and SME), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By component, the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. A proliferation of innovative software platforms designed to address the intricate challenges posed by regulatory compliance, risk assessment, and corporate governance characterizes the segment.

will be significant during the forecast period. A proliferation of innovative software platforms designed to address the intricate challenges posed by regulatory compliance, risk assessment, and corporate governance characterizes the segment. By geography, North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) solutions market:

Dell Technologies Inc., Diligent Corp., FutureShield Inc., Ideagen, International Business Machines Corp., LogicManager Inc., Maclear LLC, MetricStream Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mphasis Ltd., NAVEX Global Inc., OneTrust LLC, Oracle Corp., ProcessGene Software Ltd., Refinitiv, SAI360 Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, Wolters Kluwer NV

Enterprise Governance, Risk, And Compliance (eGRC) Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 23.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Dell Technologies Inc., Diligent Corp., FutureShield Inc., Ideagen, International Business Machines Corp., LogicManager Inc., Maclear LLC, MetricStream Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mphasis Ltd., NAVEX Global Inc., OneTrust LLC, Oracle Corp., ProcessGene Software Ltd., Refinitiv, SAI360 Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, and Wolters Kluwer NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

