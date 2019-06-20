Enterprise Imaging Advances with Visage at SIIM 2019

Visage continues to advance Enterprise Imaging as a category leader. Visage has repeatedly delivered proven results for institutions that have historically struggled with the capabilities, scale and complexity limitations of legacy PACS, and more of the 2018-2019 Top 20 Ranked U.S. Hospitals * have chosen Visage 7 for replacement PACS than any other PACS solution.

Visage 7.1.14 represents a major new release with 120 enhancements many of which have been directly requested by customers. The end result is even more refined usability and advanced product dexterity, enabling customers to easily overcome inconsistent data that is commonly experienced after the elimination of multiple legacy PACS.

"Imaging has experienced considerable consolidation where many of our customers are confronted by the integration challenges posed by systems and data pools coming from previously separate healthcare institutions. Visage 7 has helped many customers successfully implement replacement PACS consolidation projects at scales and speed that was not previously possible," explained Malte Westerhoff, PhD, Visage Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer.

Dr. Westerhoff continued, "With Visage 7.1.14, we've gone further to optimize flexibility and performance to cater for even more complex migration and integration scenarios, and to address and exceed the needs of an even wider spectrum of institutions with local and national scale. At the same time, user experience for radiologists remains a key priority, with Visage 7.1.14 bringing a host of enhancements to users."

Some notable highlights of Visage 7.1.14 include, but are not limited to:

Comprehensive One Viewer support for multi-modality enterprise viewing, including visible light photographs, videos, and clinical documentation (such as examination reports, or other documents in encapsulated PDF or other formats) consistently supporting radiology and other clinical images, whether for ophthalmology, OR documentation or other photographic use cases.

Enhanced support and flexibility for complex multi-identifier-domain environments. This includes sophisticated pre-fetching scenarios from VNAs and legacy PACS archives based on alternative patient IDs, which is particularly beneficial when migrations from legacy systems are ongoing and incomplete, without negatively impacting go-live and routine clinical operations.

Enhanced support for combined multi-accession reports.

Scripted interface for automatically populating custom fields in Nuance PowerScribe 360 reports from Visage 7 during interpretation workflow. Use cases include automated incorporation of current and prior study information, as applicable.

'Conference mode' for convenient access to imaging studies and saved sessions for training, conferences, tumor boards, etc.

Further load performance optimization for the latest high-resolution digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) imaging studies.

Numerous additional In-Viewer Workflow improvements, including hover report preview, report display without images, 'clean mode' for maximum image display, as well as multiple new measurement tools, image manipulation tools and further refinement of existing tools enhancing usability across a wide range of workflows (e.g., advanced visualization, orthopedic, artificial intelligence, etc.).

In recognition of Visage's proven experience, SIIM has selected Visage's Bobby Roe, Director, Solutions Architecture and Customer Experience, to participate in the SIIM 2019 #AskIndustry panel session, "The Shift from Many PACS to One Enterprise PACS: Challenges," on Wednesday, 6/26 from 12:15-1:15pm in the Exhibit Hall Theater.

To schedule a priority demonstration of Visage 7.1.14 or to meet with Visage at SIIM 2019, please visit this link for additional details.

About Visage Imaging, Inc.

Visage Imaging is a global provider of enterprise imaging and advanced visualization solutions for diagnostic imaging. The Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform delivers amazingly fast server-side rendered images streamed via an intelligent thin-client viewer with unmatched interoperability. Radiologists and referring physicians have a customized, protocol-driven workflow to natively view multi-dimensional imagery and multimedia using a One Viewer® philosophy, scaled to support the world's most sophisticated healthcare organizations. Powerful solutions include enterprise interpretation and viewing; archiving, artificial intelligence (works-in-progress), image enablement of EHRs; RIS/PACS, as well as anywhere mobile diagnostic access. www.visageimaging.com

About Pro Medicus Limited

Pro Medicus Limited [ASX: PME] is Australia's leading imaging IT provider. Founded in 1983, the company provides a full range of integrated software products and services to hospital, imaging centers and health care groups worldwide. www.promed.com.au

Visage, Visage Imaging, Visage Ease Pro, Visage Ease, One Viewer, ANV, and Deconstructed PACS are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks that are licensed by Visage Imaging Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners or licensees.

*The Best Hospitals 2018-2019 Honor Roll, U.S. News & World Report

SOURCE Visage Imaging, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.visageimaging.com

