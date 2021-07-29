Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) Recognizes Pathlock's Access Orchestration Solution as Future of Application Security

FLEMINGTON, N.J., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlock , the leading provider of unified access orchestration, today announced the release of a groundbreaking report that underlines why a zero trust strategy is the only feasible approach to application security in today's ever-changing digital landscape. In the report, senior industry analyst Carla Roncato of Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) takes a deep dive into the current issues surrounding application security and access management, while illustrating how organizations can harness Pathlock's industry-leading access orchestration to safeguard sensitive data in critical applications.

Access the full report from The Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) here .

Even the most mature, established organizations are struggling to balance compliance while trying to stay agile and accelerate digital transformation. Typically, organizations must choose whether to forgo typical control and visibility to move quickly, or enforce costly and time-consuming manual processes for compliance that slow down the business. Pathlock's Access Orchestration platform takes a new approach, automating the enforcement of a zero trust philosophy without additional delays or overhead, in turn implementing sustainable application security.

User access reviews can be laborious, often leading to bottlenecks that result in too many permissions left granted well past the intended time period. Pathlock's Control platform provides employees across departments with the visibility, intelligence, and automation needed to manage to least privilege access. Furthermore, Pathlock's segregation of duties presents an analytical view into business processes to ensure compliant provisioning by managing actual violations of access risks. Additionally, organizations who utilize Pathlock's Control platform have the flexibility to automate a wide range of event-driven scheduled reviews, as well as scheduled workflows that enforce accountability. Combining user access governance, data loss prevention, continuous behavioral and transaction monitoring, and least-privilege automation, Pathlock gives organizations the tools to make the journey to zero trust a reality.

"Access governance is incredibly time consuming, manual--fraught with human error and insider risks, especially when it comes to the core applications and systems for business operations such as Enterprise Resource Management (ERP), Human Capital Management (HCM), and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) that every organization depends upon. With the ongoing transformation of these business-critical applications to cloud-enabled environments, organizations must re-evaluate their access controls and address new cyber-related risks," said Carla Roncato, Senior Industry Analyst at The Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). "As a preeminent solutions provider of access governance, Pathlock's platform approach, breadth of integrations, and depth of monitoring controls enable organizations on a path to zero trust to secure application access for the new era."

"With more and more businesses moving applications to the cloud, it has been increasingly challenging to monitor user activity, track risk, and implement proactive security measures," said Kevin Dunne, President at Pathlock. "Pathlock's mission is to enable secure digital transformation through a unified, comprehensive platform."

Pathlock continues to see record growth and market-wide interest in access orchestration, coming off the heels of a $20m Series A earlier this year, and record growth in Q1. The company is poised to be included in Inc. Magazine's 2021 Inc. 5000, a prestigious annual list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies set to be released in August.

For more information on Pathlock, visit our website here: https://pathlock.com/ .

About Pathlock

Pathlock protects digital enterprises from the inside out. Our unified access orchestration solution supports companies on their journey to Zero Trust by surfacing violations and taking action to prevent loss. Enterprises can manage all aspects of access governance in a single platform, including user provisioning and temporary elevation, ongoing User Access Reviews, control testing, transaction monitoring, and audit preparation. Today, many of the world's most respected, global 2000 companies rely on Pathlock to protect their critical digital assets from financial, operational, regulatory and security threats, ensure corporate compliance and improve performance. Our customers have saved millions in employee productivity, labor costs, audit fees and data loss prevention.

For media inquiries:

Caroline Dobyns

410-353-5340

[email protected]

SOURCE Pathlock