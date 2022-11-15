Entertainment and Streaming Leaders Address Disruption and Growth of OTT Markets at Parks Associates' Fifth Annual Future of Video Conference

Over 40% of respondents have watched livestreamed content in the past three months

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates is bringing together entertainment leaders, including executives from Amazon, LG Electronics, Paramount Streaming, and VIZIO, for the fifth annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media, December 12-14 at the Marina del Rey Marriott in California.

The firm's Video Consumption Trends: Content and Platforms, a consumer study of 10,000 internet households, reveals growth in the OTT video market and substantial increases in livestream video viewing, from less than two hours per week in 2018 to nearly five hours per week in 2022.

Parks Associates: Total Average Video Consumption by Business Model Future of Video

Future of Video features insights on new trends in video and connected entertainment, including a pre-show research workshop, OTT Market & New Era of Video Consumption, and two days of interactive sessions, including the following keynote speakers:

Domenic DiMeglio , CMO, Paramount Streaming

, CMO, Nandhu Nandhakumar, Sr. VP, Office of the CTO, LG Electronics

Katherine Pond , Group VP, Platform Content and Partnerships, VIZIO

, Group VP, Platform Content and Partnerships, Daniel Rausch , VP, Entertainment Devices & Services, Amazon

Event sponsors include Adeia, FPT Software, Quickplay, SymphonyAI Media, Comcast Technology Solutions, Metrological, MediaKind, and Friend MTS.

Registration is open, and media are invited to attend.

About Future of Video

Future of Video brings together senior leaders to share insights on new trends in the video and connected entertainment industries, with insights on consumer adoption, churn, and spending. The event provides insight into successful OTT strategy deployments, challenges for pay-TV providers, the role of connected CE in the growth of video viewing, new content formats, and the overall impact to the video market. www.futureofvideo.us

