Parks Associates: Nearly One in Five Multifamily Residents With Home Internet Receive Gigabit or Faster Download Speeds

New white paper, developed with Cox Communities, examines current trends in connectivity options for multifamily properties

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the new white paper, A Guide to Connectivity Innovations in Multifamily Housing, in partnership with Cox Communities, with new research showing that nearly one in five multifamily residents with home internet reported receiving gigabit or faster download speeds. The research explores key connectivity options available for multifamily properties, including legacy bulk and retail service, managed Wi-Fi, and the increasingly popular trend of instant activation.

Property NPS by Internet Service Type

"Internet and connectivity create the foundation for highly valuable resident amenities and modern operational tools," said Kristen Hanich, Director of Research, Parks Associates. "The owners and operators of multifamily properties must consider the implications of deploying connectivity to new construction versus existing buildings and evaluate their goals, the costs of deployment, and the potential payoff."

A Guide to Connectivity Innovations in Multifamily Housing reports that customer satisfaction with home internet is highest among those with high speeds and lowest among those with low speeds. Gigabit – and even multigigabit – internet will be increasingly important as an amenity to attract and retain residents in the coming years.

"With demand for instant, reliable connectivity surging, this white paper offers a roadmap to deploy bulk and managed Wi-Fi that residents love and operators can scale—today and for what's next," said Vickie Rodgers, SVP, Cox Communities.

Other data points highlighted in the research:

10-12% of multifamily residents report having a bulk internet plan – defined as either paying an additional amenity fee to a property or receiving internet for free or as part of rent.

80-82% report having a retail internet service – defined as directly paying an internet service provider.

The average apartment renter pays $79 per month for their retail home internet service.

per month for their retail home internet service. As of Q1 2025, the NPS for apartments overall is critically low, at -25: properties without bulk internet on average have a NPS of -28, while adding bulk internet boosts this by 26 points.

NPS for apartments turns positive once bulk internet is combined with smart amenities and smart security features.

Condos have a higher relative NPS of 12, and that increases several points when bulk internet is added.

"By taking a more methodical approach to evaluating connectivity options, properties can choose an approach which offers results for many years into the future," Hanich said.

