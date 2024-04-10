Entrata Announces Homebody Rewards Providing Property Managers the Ability to Reward their Residents for Renting with their Property

Homebody Rewards will be available in the coming months and will allow property managers to better build and retain customer loyalty and satisfaction

LEHI, Utah, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , a leading AI-enabled multifamily industry operating system, today announced Homebody Rewards, which will be made available to its customers in the coming months. This new offering will be available directly within the Homebody resident services app and will provide property managers with a rewards platform to better attract, reward and retain residents.

By providing tangible benefits that can be redeemed on a myriad of traditional reward offerings, Homebody Rewards gives property managers the ability to give their residents value from their largest monthly expense — rent. Utilizing the Homebody residents services app, these points can be accrued from key renting decisions, such as signing a lease, paying rent on time or referring a friend to their property.

"The most impactful tools we can provide our customers are those that align with their mission of elevating the resident experience, and Homebody Rewards does precisely that," said Catherine Wong, Chief Product and Operating Officer at Entrata. "In providing tangible benefits to the most critical resident decision points, Homebody Rewards can be utilized to reward their residents for being a part of their community. This ability to increase resident loyalty is another key element in how Homebody continues to lead the multifamily industry in assisting property managers to drive resident satisfaction."

Homebody Rewards will include several key features for property managers and residents, such as:

Providing increased value to residents that compounds over time, Homebody Rewards honors residents for their loyalty and builds increased brand affinity for property managers

Giving convenience to residents in consolidating their rewards wallet with other services, such as renters insurance, rent credit reporting, and deposit alternatives in a single app

Further enhancing the lifestyle benefits of renting by accruing points that can be redeemed through a network of providers and local businesses

Homebody Rewards bolsters existing Homebody features already available and integrated into Resident Portal that are native within the Entrata Operating System. These features further allow site teams to integrate Homebody Rewards with their property operations.

For more information and to learn more about Homebody and Entrata's platform, please visit www.entrata.com .

About Entrata

Entrata is the leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and renters to create stronger communities. Entrata currently serves over three million residents across more than 20 thousand multifamily communities around the globe. Learn more at www.entrata.com .

SOURCE Entrata