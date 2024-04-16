Entrata Recognized as a Leader in Multiple 2024 Spring G2 Awards Including Leader Overall in Property Management

Entrata achieved multiple awards in the Spring G2 reports for providing best-in-class software for its customers in the multifamily housing industry

LEHI, Utah, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , a leading AI-enabled multifamily industry operating system, announced today that it has once again received multiple awards from G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.

Recognition for these awards is based on the cumulative data obtained through responses from real users for each of the categories featured in the G2 review database. For the Spring 2024 Report, Entrata received a combined twenty one recognitions from the Lease Administration, Property Management, and Real Estate Marketing categories, including being named as Leader Overall in Property Management. Over the past year, Entrata has maintained leadership across the major award categories, including Enterprise Leader, Small Business Leader, Momentum Leader, and Best Relationship and Usability for Mid Market.

"The G2 awards are such an honor because it is directly tied to our customers' feedback of our product," said Catherine Wong, Chief Product and Operating Officer at Entrata. "As we work to build new industry-leading products and bolster the operating system with AI and beyond, the feedback we receive from our customers is critical. As always, we are fully committed to improving the overall experience for both our customers and their residents and leading the industry forward through innovation."

Entrata received awards in the following categories:

Lease Administration, which recognizes software that helps commercial real estate professionals prepare, analyze, and distribute leases and relevant documentation. Easiest to do Business with, Enterprise Leader, Enterprise Momentum Leader Leader Overall Best Results, Mid-Market Leader, Mid-Market Leader, Small Business

Property Management recognizes software that streamlines and automates the day-to-day responsibilities of landlords and property owners or managers. Leader, Enterprise Momentum Leader Leader Overall Best Relationship, Mid-Market Best Usability, Mid-Market Leader, Mid-Market Leader, Small Business

Real Estate Marketing features software that includes tools designed specifically to aid the marketing efforts of real estate professionals. Momentum Leader Leader Overall Easiest to do Business With, Mid-Market Highest User Adoption, Mid-Market Leader, Mid-Market Easiest Admin, Small Business Leader, Small Business

features software that includes tools designed specifically to aid the marketing efforts of real estate professionals.

Each G2 award is based on ratings by business professionals. Users refer to the reports to discover the right solutions to solve real-world business problems. Entrata's software achieved multiple high ratings in each category by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products. Each award represents companies that provide best-in-class products and experience for their customers.

"While there are over 150,000 different software products and services featured on G2, only the highest ranked are recognized each quarter according to their category, company size, geography, and report type," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "These reports serve as valuable, tailored lists for buyers conducting research in their purchasing journey. We extend our congratulations to those vendors who have achieved a coveted spot in a G2 report, driven by insights from real customer feedback."

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave a review) on G2's Entrata review page.

About Entrata

Entrata is the leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and renters to create stronger communities. Entrata currently serves over three million residents across more than 20 thousand multifamily communities around the globe. Learn more at www.entrata.com .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

