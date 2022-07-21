Entrata Announces the Appointment of Chris Finken as SVP of Revenue Marketing as It Continues to Globalize and Grow Its Operating System

Finken's appointment is the latest in a string of top-tier marketing and revenue team hires as the company continues its rapid growth

LEHI, Utah, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , the multifamily industry's leading operating system, today announced the hire of Chris Finken as Senior Vice President of Revenue Marketing. Finken joins Entrata, bringing deep experience in product and growth marketing, and in his new role will be responsible for building out the demand generation, lead generation and full funnel marketing initiatives for the company.

"Entrata is at an exciting point in its growth and we're thrilled to have Chris join our expanding team," said Adam Edmunds, CEO of Entrata. "The expertise Chris brings from leading a number of marketing departments will be critical to our team's success as we further globalize our platform and bring our leading solutions to property management groups and multi-family housing communities across the globe."

Finken has over a decade of experience leading marketing teams and driving revenue growth, most recently holding leadership positions at Podium, Ecwid and Lightspeed Commerce. As Vice President of Marketing at Podium, Finken was instrumental in building out the company's revenue marketing team — growing the department from just a handful of team members to a robust and dynamic operation consisting of experts in speciality areas from paid search and SEO to partner marketing and media buying and beyond. Most recently at Lightspeed Commerce — after they acquired Ecwid — Finken led the marketing team as Chief Marketing Officer, introducing scalable marketing, product led growth and data marketing to the overall company strategy for both.

"I've long admired the brand and business that Entrata has built — truly positioning itself as a leader in a competitive and swiftly growing industry," said Finken. "I'm thrilled to be joining this talented team at such a momentous time and look forward to developing and implementing impactful marketing strategies alongside this rapidly growing team."

Finken's appointment is the latest in a string of leadership hires for Entrata's marketing team, led by recently appointed Chief Marketing Officer, Nico Dato. With fresh leadership, Entrata's marketing department will play a key role in enabling the company to globalize its exclusive single-login, open-access property management operating system.

For more information about Entrata and its technology, please visit www.entrata.com .

About Entrata

Entrata is the leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and renters to create stronger communities. Entrata currently serves over three million residents across more than 20 thousand multifamily communities around the globe. Learn more at www.entrata.com .

SOURCE Entrata