Entrata Appoints Nico Dato as Chief Marketing Officer

Dato is an experienced marketing leader who has helped to grow some of Utah's most recognizable tech companies

LEHI, Utah, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata, the multifamily industry's leading operating system, today announced the hire of Nico Dato as Chief Marketing Officer. Dato brings deep experience leading marketing at top tech companies such as Podium and will be responsible for expanding the marketing program and its functions as Entrata rapidly grows both domestically and internationally.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Nico join the executive team at Entrata. He's a leader who has proven time again that he is able to clearly communicate and firmly establish a company's brand, especially during critical high-growth stages," said Entrata CEO, Adam Edmunds. "Entrata is poised to grow at an incredible rate in the coming years and Nico is the kind of strong leader and brilliant marketing mind that the company needs to move to its next stages."

Prior to Entrata, Dato was the executive vice president of Marketing at Podium, where he oversaw all marketing efforts for the company. As one of the first 10 employees, Dato helped to scale the business to millions of dollars in revenue as it grew from a small start-up to one of North America's fastest growing companies in just a matter of years.

"I've been fortunate enough to work at and alongside some of the most innovative companies and leaders in the world and Entrata is no exception. I couldn't be more excited to be joining a business with such scale, growth and innovation potential," said Dato. "The team has done an exceptional job building a world-class business that has helped turn Entrata into the force it is today. With new leadership, new investors, and focus on growth, we are incredibly bullish on Entrata's future."

Last year, Entrata closed on the largest private investment round in Utah history — $507 million from well-known investors such as Silverlake, Dragoneer and HGGC. The funding is being used to more than double the business's research and development spend, with an aggressive go-to-market strategy. Additionally, the company recently announced its first international expansion into Canada . Entrata is one of the fastest-growing software companies in real estate, with hundreds of millions in annual revenue, employing more than 2,100 people with plans to add hundreds more in the coming year.

Entrata is the leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and renters to create stronger communities. Entrata currently serves over three million residents across more than 20 thousand multifamily communities around the globe. Learn more at www.entrata.com.

