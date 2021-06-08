Entrata Elevates Smart Home Experiences with Samsung SmartThings Integration

LEHI, Utah, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , the multifamily industry's most comprehensive technology provider, today announced a full integration between Entratamation and Samsung SmartThings, the premier technology enabling connected living and driving the future of IoT. The integration will provide property teams with access to appliance preventative maintenance and diagnostic information via the Entratamation Smart Community Overview, and allow residents app-based control of Samsung smart appliances through Entrata's ResidentPortal app.

Residents currently utilize the ResidentPortal app to control smart locks, thermostats and additional smart home features. With the SmartThings integration, property teams can give residents the ability to adjust settings on Samsung refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers and ovens. This includes the ability to remotely control refrigerator and freezer temperatures and receive immediate notifications if the door is accidentally left open, or initiate washing/drying machine cycles from anywhere, monitor cooking progress and adjust oven temperature, and more.

"This is a giant step in our ambition to make ResidentPortal the most comprehensive, one-stop option for complete smart home control for residents," said Chase Harrington, President and Chief Operating Officer of Entrata. "We have had regular conversations with Samsung about ways to push the resident experience forward while concurrently assisting property teams, and we're extremely excited to collaborate with their team on this integration."

In addition to the convenience-based benefits for residents, the partnership with SmartThings integrates Entratamation Smart Work Orders with Samsung's appliance diagnostic tool, giving property teams the ability to proactively and automatically create real-time and preventative work orders for appliances, while also monitoring community-wide appliance usage. Property teams can also expect efficient onboarding of appliances with the installer app and a seamless move-in/move-out process allowing the ability to grant and revoke access to smart appliances without manually mapping accounts.

"This strategic partnership with Entrata will significantly improve the smart home experience for both residents and property managers. Having SmartThings technology easily accessible within ResidentPortal, the connected home becomes a more seamless experience for everyone," said Rich Albright, Vice President Sales Home Appliance - Builder Channel at Samsung Electronics America. "We're looking forward to showcasing this integration to all of our partners across our portfolio."

To learn more about this integration and others like it, join the Entrata team, industry leaders and special guests for Entrata Connect, the multifamily industry's largest virtual event, happening on June 9 and June 16. Register for free today at entrata.com/connect .

ABOUT ENTRATA

Founded in 2003, Entrata® is the only comprehensive property management software provider with a single-login, open-access Platform as a Service (PaaS) system. Offering a wide variety of online tools including websites, mobile apps, payments, lease signing, accounting, and resident management, Entrata® PaaS currently serves more than 20,000 apartment communities nationwide. Entrata's open API and superior selection of third-party integrations offer management companies the freedom to choose the technology and software that best fit their needs. For more information, go to www.entrata.com.

About SmartThings

SmartThings is the premier technology enabling connected living and driving the future of IoT. Its open platform already supports thousands of devices across hundreds of brands and offers endless possibilities to innovators and developers seeking seamless connectivity in a vast IoT ecosystem. The company is committed to bringing smart functionality and capabilities everywhere consumers want to be, while enhancing the user experience. There are currently millions of people in more than 200 countries accessing SmartThings technology daily to create automations and control facets of their smart homes via the SmartThings App and through a range of Samsung products such as phones, TVs, and digital appliances. Launched in 2012, SmartThings is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and is a founding board member of Connectivity Standards Alliance, an organization of hundreds of companies creating, maintaining, and delivering open, global standards for the IoT. For more information, please visit www.smartthings.com.

SOURCE Entrata

Related Links

https://www.entrata.com

